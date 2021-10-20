Income tax receipt hits Tk 8,000cr in Sept

Income tax collection for the month of September stood at Tk 8,000 crore against the monthly target of Tk 8,500 crore, said a provisional data of the revenue board.

According to the provisional data, Tk 4,800 was collected from tax at source which was 60 per cent of the total income tax revenue collected in the previous month of the on-going fiscal year. Year-on-year revenue growth was 13 per cent in September as the figure was Tk 6,000 crore in the same month of the previous year.

However, the income tax collection target for the first quarter of the current fiscal was Tk 20,000 crore and the revenue board has managed to collect Tk 18,000 against the target, according to the provisional data.

In the first quarter of 2020-2021, NBR's field offices managed to collect Tk 15,919 crore in income taxes against a target of TK 18,710 crore. In August of the current fiscal year, the field offices managed to collect Tk 9,623 crore taxes compared with Tk 8,800 collected in the same month of the previous year.

During the month, NBR's income tax revenue collection registered a surplus against a target set for the month at Tk 8,800 crore. In July, the revenue board managed to collect Tk 4,733 crore against a target set for the month at Tk 5,925 crore.

Regarding the issue, second secretary of NBR tax monitoring and coordination Dipak Kumar Paul told The Daily Observer that the officials concerned were working to boost revenue collection.

He said, 'Revenue collection by the revenue board has gradually increased compared with previous month which is a reflection of the seriousness of taxpayers about their tax returns while the NBR officials are also cooperating with taxpayers to ensure hassle free service.'

Dipak hoped that during the current fiscal year, NBR's income tax revenue collection will surpass the fiscal's target. The total revenue income target for the financial year 2021-22 was set in the budget at Tk 3,79,000 crore.

The NBR later revised the target at Tk 3,30,000 crore. The highest targets are set at Tk 1,28,873 crore from VAT, Tk 1,05,475 crore from income tax and travel tax and Tk 95,652 crore from import duty.

According to the data, 25.50 lakh of the total 65 lakh TIN holders submitted their returns in the past fiscal year.

NBR is developing an e-filing system which is scheduled to be launched in the last week of October to make the tax filing system easier and transparent for the taxpayers, he said.

According to statistics, a total of 1.59 lakh taxpayers have already submitted their returns in the current fiscal year. The income tax returns submission season for FY22 started on July 1, 2021 and will continue till November 30.











