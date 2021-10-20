BD seeks IFC loan for pvt sector development

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Monday sought loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on easy term for Bangladesh private sector development.

The minister gave the call in a virtual meeting between a delegation of Bangladesh government and the IFC in the sidelines of the 2021 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

Kamal also urged the members of the World Bank Group to provide loans to Bangladesh with easy conditions in the field of onshore bonds and public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

The finance minister is now in Washington to attend the WB Group meeting. He praised the IFC for issuing Bangla Bond in London Stock Exchange in 2019 and sought technological assistance under PPP initiatives to attract more foreign investment to help Bangladesh become a middle-income country in 2031 and a developed one by 2041.

Kamal extended thanks to the IFC for providing support to the private sector, especially to banks, various production-oriented sectors and new entrepreneurs during the pandemic.

He also highlighted various government steps taken to offset the pandemic shocks and in the matter of attaining positive GDP growth by Bangladesh despite the global economic slowdown.

Mohammad Shafiul Alam, alternate executive director of the World Bank Group, Abdur Rouf Talukder and senior secretary of finance division and Fatima Yasmin, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, also attended the meeting.









