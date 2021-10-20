Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 5:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash donates Tk 1 million to TMSS Hospital

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Business Desk

bKash donates Tk 1 million to TMSS Hospital

bKash donates Tk 1 million to TMSS Hospital

TMSS, country's leading NGO, will use bKash Solution to make repayment of microfinance loan installment easier for its members. As a result, more than 1.2million members of TMSS can repay monthly loan installment through their bKash accounts.
In this regard, an agreement has been signed between TMSS and bKash on Sunday in Bogura. At the same event, country's leading MFS provider bKash has donated BDT 1 million to TMSS Medical College &Rafatullah Community Hospital to facilitate free treatment.
Professor Dr. Hosne Ara Begum, Founder Executive Director of TMSS; Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash and senior officials of both the organizations were present at the event.
Currently, TMSS disburses loan and receives installments through its 856 branches. With bKash solution, loan installment repayment process will be easier and TMSS's loan disbursement will be smoother as well.
Professor Dr. Hosne Ara Begum, Founder Executive Director of TMSS, said, "Loan installment repayment facility through bKash will bring relief to the members of TMSS and make our microfinance activities more dynamic. We also appreciate this donation of bKash to TMSS hospital as a corporate organization which will set an example for others."
Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, said, "This bKash service for disbursement of microfinance and installment collection is convenient andsecured for both the borrower and lender. It is time-saving and cost-effective as well."
The donation of bKash will be used to facilitate free medical services at 1000-bed TMSS Medical College &Rafatullah Community Hospital.There are 14 ICU and 10 HDU facilities for severely infected Covid patients.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Bank Asia, Syngenta sign MoU on promoting microloan to farmers
GIB inks medical service agreements with Labaid
Auto sector shifts gear towards recycling parts, batteries
Challenges abound as Tata draws up flight plan for Air India
World Bank mishandled sexual misconduct charges: Report
Dollar gains against taka despite BB injects $1.19b into market
Amazon aims to hire 150,000 holiday season workers


Latest News
Dengue: 151 more hospitalized
Culprits carrying out attacks in planned manner: Dipu Moni
Fire at DU’s Sufia Kamal Hall
Oman keep Bangladesh to 153
Sri Lanka cabinet okays step to ban cattle slaughter
US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
AL brings out peace processions after killing innocent people: Fakhrul
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi Wednesday
President reaches London from Berlin
Most Read News
Sheikh Russel Day-2021 in Pictures
Three hijackers arrested over murder of garment worker  
Justice must be served to protect communal harmony
Ireland thrash Netherlands
Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure
Port efficiency must in reducing export lead time
Take action to maintain religious harmony
RMG orders exceeding factory capacity
DCCI seeks Spanish investment in BD
Bangladesh to take on Oman in crucial clash Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft