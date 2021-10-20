Video
Stocks fall for 7th day on selling pressure

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors continued to sell off their shares pulling down indices on the both the bourses of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) amid a deepening concern following recent attacks on the Hindu community.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined 76.66 points or 1.08 percent to 7,020.61 points while Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 22.51 points and 20.26 to 2,656.05 points and 1,504.92 points respectively, at the close of the trading.
 DSE's turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 16,828.51 million from Taka 13,938.33 million in the previous session.  
Losers took the lead over gainers as out of 376 issues traded, 87 securities gained price while 254 declined and 35 remained unchanged.  
In the CSE the selective categories index, CSCX and all shares price index, CASPI  declined by 112.17 points and 186.61 points to stand at 12,327.84 points and 20,521.07 points respectively.  
At CSE, a total of 16,170,453 shares and mutual funds of 298 companies  were traded, of which 79 issues advanced while 199 declined and 20 issues remained unchanged.









