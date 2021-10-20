E-commerce payments to be made thru registered gateways

E-commerce payment has to be made over registered gateway for buying and selling products under e-commerce platforms. Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told this at a press briefing after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was attended by ministers, state ministers and other concerned officials. Prime Minister was attended by the Prime Minister from Ganabhaban via video conference.

The cabinet secretary said, "There was a lot of discussion on e-commerce in today's meeting."

Few days ago, a cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of the Home Minister had appointed a committee headed by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce to look into the issues related to e-commerce, he said and added that it was given one month to report.

"In today's meeting both the commerce minister and the secretary informed that they have made a lot of progress. We have discussed e-commerce issue in detail, with all intelligence inputs from FIU, Bangladesh Bank and others.

Asked if any decision has been taken on the victims of e-commerce, he said a committee has been set up. The committee already held two meetings. Precisely a decision will come.

He said suppose you are offered things at Taka five lakh against a product of Taka two and a half lakh and you gave the money at huge discount. Then what will happen? What action will the government take on this offer? And what if the offering company is not registered?

In this case the mechanism of payment gateways is to supervise the payment and also to make the payments over registered gateway.

Anwarul Islam said, "It has also been decided that all those involved in this kind of business should be brought under one registration system and they should be monitored."

The registration system and its procedures have also been fairly discussed as to how to do it. At the same time, people need to be motivated by what you are being offered and being proposed.

Supose, an e-vendors offer you in a mobile message a motorbike of Taka five lakh motorbike against Taka two and a half lakh. Should I jump and deposit the money instantly? I need to have a judgment of my own how such a costly product is coming on such huge discount. Everyone needs to exercise this common sense, Anwarul Islam said.










