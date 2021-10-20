Congress to give 40 pc women in UP assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi

LUCKNOW, Oct 19: Facing an uphill task of consolidating its support base in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Tuesday said it will give 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming assembly elections slated for early next year.

The party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh made this announcement at a news conference here, saying the decision is aimed at making women, who constitute roughly half the vote bank, a "full-fledged partner in power".

The AICC general secretary tasked with regaining the party's lost ground in the political heartland, however, was non-committal about contesting the upcoming state polls herself.

"It has not been decided as yet," she quipped in response to a question on the possibility of her contesting the polls.

Congress which could win only seven seats in the 403-member UP house in 2017 polls has decided to put its bet on women in the elections early next year.

It is the party's promise to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming elections. Had I had my way, I would have given 50 per cent tickets to them, Priyanka said, adding it could be taken forward in the 2024 elections.

"There is no hidden meaning behind it. We want women in politics to become full-fledged partners in power. We have decided that in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party will give 40 per cent of tickets to women," she said.

The announcement by the Congress leader was greeted with the bursting of firecrackers and slogan-shouting by women workers who were watching the press conference on a large screen installed in the party office.

Asked if she will also enter the electoral fray, Priyanka Gandhi, keeping her options open, said, It has not yet been decided. There is still some time for elections and I will think about it and take a decision later.

She was not forthcoming even on whether a woman would be projected as the CM face in the state after today's announcement and said I will tell this later when I want.

Elaborating on why this decision has been taken, she named a number of women and girls whom she had met in the state since 2019 and said it was for them and for every woman of UP who wants justice, change and unity and also wants that her state progresses.

Exhorting women of all sections who want to bring a change to not wait as no one will help them or extend security for power here has become something that crushes people.

Women will have to come forward if the country has to be taken forward on the path of equality and participation and has to be pulled out of the politics of caste and religion, she said.

Women will have to do this themselves, she added, asking the prospective women candidates to apply for tickets by November 15.

To a question, Priyanka said that participation of women in the party will improve with this decision taken in UP. -PTI