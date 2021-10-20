Video
Foreign News

Top Taliban minister praises suicide bombers

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

KABUL, Oct 19: One of the most senior figures in Afghanistan's Taliban government has hailed the sacrifices of suicide bombers at a meeting with families of the "martyrs" in Kabul.
Interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, listed as a terrorist by the United States with a $10 million bounty for his arrest, met the relatives on Monday at an upscale hotel in the capital.
Pro-Taliban social media accounts and local media on Tuesday published images of the minister praying and embracing men in a glitzy          ballroom.
"Haqqani praised the jihad and sacrifice of the martyrs and mujahideen" calling them the "heroes of Islam and the country", Afghan state broadcaster RTA reported.
It said Sirajuddin "stressed that we must refrain from any betrayal of the aspirations of the martyrs", and promised $125 and a plot of land for each family.
In January 2018, the Intercontinental Hotel in which the meeting was held was stormed by Taliban gunmen, who opened fire on guests and staff and took dozens hostage.
Formed by Sirajuddin's father Jalaluddin, the Haqqani network is the most feared faction of the Taliban, blamed for some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan during the last two decades.
Thanks to their financial and military strength -- and a reputation for ruthlessness -- the network is considered semi-autonomous while remaining within the Taliban fold.    -AFP


