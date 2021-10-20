9 detained on different charges in four dists

Nine people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Jamalpur, Bogura, Barguna and Bagerhat, recently.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained two suspected smugglers along with a touchstone statue in Sarishabari Upazila of the district.

The detainees are Md Aftab Uddin, 60, a resident of Mohadan Village, and Abdul Majid, 50, of Bausi Gazaria, under the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-14 raided Shyamerpara Village on Sunday night and detained two smugglers along with the statue, said RAB-CPC-1 Camp Commander squadron leader Ashique-uz-Zaman on Monday.

The statue is worth about Tk 1 crore, said the RAB official.

The detainees are members of a smuggling racket. They have long been engaged in smuggling of country's archaeological creations, he added.

BOGURA: Five women snatchers were arrested in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The arrested women are: Nazma Begum, 35, wife of Yunus Ali, Fultara Begum, 25, wife of Kawsar Ali, and Rabeya Begum, 21, wife of Md Shamim, residents of Dalmadal Village in Nasirnagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria; and Shahana Begum, 25, wife of Alamgir Hossain of Uchail Village in Sadar Upazila, and Josna Begum, 25, wife of Bashir Uddin of Joyar Lalchand Village in Chunarughat Upazila of Habiganj District.

Police sources said one Mariam Begum, 50, wife of Huzzatul Islam of Chakpara Village under Mokamtala Union in Shibganj Upazila of the district, came to the upazila health complex for taking the second dose of coronavirus vaccine in the morning.

At one stage, a group of women snatched a gold chain from her at around 10:30am, and tried to escape.

Later, locals caught them and handed over to police.

However, the arrested women confessed their involvement in snatching and similar activities in different areas.

After filing of a case with Shibganj Police Station (PS), the arrested were produced before the court in the afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj PS Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Police arrested a teenage boy for making derogatory comment on religion in Patharghata Upazila of the district at dawn on Saturday.

The arrested person is Pranta Samaddar, 15, son of Shishir Samaddar, a resident of Saptagram Village under Nachnapara Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Pranta made a derogatory comment on the facebook post of one Imran Molla which was about religion on Friday night.

As the news spread, local Muslims got dissatisfied about the matter.

Following this, police arrested Pranta from Saptagram area at dawn on Saturday to avoid a religious clash, police.

Patharghata PS OC Abul Bashar confirmed the matter.

BAGERHAT: Police arrested a young man under the Digital Security Act in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Razib Kumar Saha, 21, son of Goura Kumar Saha, a resident of Mansha Bahirdia Village in the upazila.

Fakirhat PS OC (Investigation) Md Alimuzzaman said Razib posted an unethical status on facebook about the incident of keeping the Holy Quran in Durga Mandir in Cumilla.

Following this, police arrested him from his residence in the area at night to avoid further clash among Hindu and Muslim communities.