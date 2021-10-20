Three murdered in three districts

Three people have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Rangamati, Manikganj and Narsingdi, in three days.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: An Awami League (AL)-backed Union Parishad (UP) chairman candidate was gunned down in Kaptai Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Nethoai Marma, 60, was the AL's nominated candidate for Chitmorom UP election scheduled to be held on November 11.

A gang of armed miscreants numbering 14 to 15 entered the house of Nethoai Marma, also the AL president of the UP, at around 1am and shot him to death on the spot, said police.

Kaptai Upazila Unit AL President Aungsuisaine Chowdhury said Nethoai had been stayed at upazila rest house for security purpose. He went to house to meet family members after submitting the nomination paper on Saturday.

Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) is responsible for the killing, he claimed.

MANIKGANJ: A teenage boy, who was reportedly beaten by another boy in Singair Upazila of the district following an altercation over PUBG game, died on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Raju Ahmed, 14, son of Moslem Miah, a resident of Dakshin Shahrail Village in the upazila.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Rejaul Haque said Raju was engaged in an altercation with one Alif of the area in the evening on Thursday over playing PUBG game.

At one stage of altercation, Alif took Raju on the bank of the Kalinganga River and hit him with a brick, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued Raju and admitted him to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

When the death news of Raju spreads, family members of the deceased and villagers attacked Alif's house.

Later, police bring the situation under control, the ASP added.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was hacked to death by his rivals over previous enmity in Raipura Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Sabbir Ahmed Mortaza, 53, son of late Sahaz Uddin Bhuiyan Khalifa, was a resident of Madhyapara Village under Adiabad Union in the upazila. He was a dish trader by profession.

The deceased's son Ratul said a group of miscreants attacked on Sabbir Ahmed at around 10pm while he was returning home from work, and hacked him indiscriminately with an axe, leaving him critically injured.

Later, the family members rushed him to US Bangla Hospital in Dhaka, where the on-duty doctor declared Sabbir Ahmed dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Raipura Police Station Md Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident.











