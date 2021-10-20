Two killed in road mishaps

A man and an old women were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Dinajpur, on Monday and Tuesday.

MYMENSINGH: A man was killed in a road accident in Muktagachha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Kafil Uddin, 40, was identified as son of Solaiman of Kandigaon Village at Banshati Union in the upazila.

According to locals and police, he was hit by a running truck on his way to Dapunia from Muktagachha at Payarkandi area. He died on the spot of Dapunia road. The truck driver managed to escape.

Police recovered his body and took the truck to Muktagachha Police Station (PS). A case has been filed with the PS in this connection.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: An unidentified woman, 60, was killed in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Monday.

According to locals, a Dinajpur-bound truck hit the woman on the Kalabagan highway while crossing the road, leaving her critically injured.

Later, locals took her to Birampur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her death.

















