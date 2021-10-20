C-19: Seven more die, 31 infected in Rajshahi Div

RAJSHAHI, Oct 19: Seven more people died of and 31 more have been infected with the coronavirus in Rajshahi Division in two days.

Two people died in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 9 am to Tuesday 9 am.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, Director of the hospital confirmed the information on Tuesday morning. All of the deceased showed symptom of the virus.

Of the deceased, one each was from Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi districts.

Some 67 were undergoing treatment against 192-bed capacity of the hospital till Tuesday morning, he added.

In another report, it has been informed that a total of 20 more people have been tested positive for Covid-19 in five districts of the division on Monday, taking the caseload to 98,777.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar, divisional director of health, confirmed the information on Tuesday.

He said the daily infection figure has been double, compared to the previous day's 10.

The death toll has reached 1,669 as one new case of fatality was reported during the period.

Among the infected people, 94,763 have, so far, recovered, while 59 new recoveries were reported during the time, he added.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said on Monday morning that five more people died of the coronavirus at the RMCH on Monday.

He said all of the deceased who died at the RMCH had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Chapainawabganj, and one from Rajshahi and Natore districts each.

Some 73 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 10 more people have tested positive for the virus in four districts of the division in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,757 in the division.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday.

He said a total of 1,668 people have died of the virus in the division.

Among the total infected, 94,704 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 17 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

Our Bogura Correspondent adds: One more person has contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 21,587 here.

Meanwhile, no death cases were reported here in the last 24 hours.

A total of 685 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.

Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office sources confirmed the information on Monday morning.

According to the CS office sources, a total of 172 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where one person found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 0.78 per cent.

The newly infected person is a resident of Sadar Upazila.

Currently, some 37 patients are undergoing treatment at Mohammad Ali Hospital and two others at TMSS Medical College Hospital.









