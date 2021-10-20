3 electrocuted in three districts

Three people including a woman were electrocuted in three districts- Habiganj, Sirajganj and Cox's Bazar, on Monday.

HABIGANJ: A youth was electrocuted in Ajmeriganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kamrul Mia, 27, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Narjakanda Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Kamrul came in contact with a live electric wire at around 9am while he was working in the house, which left him critically injured.

He was immediately taken to Ajmeriganj Upazilla Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

SIRAJGANJ: One woman was electrocuted in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Selina Khatun, 35, was identified as wife of Shahjahan Ali of Miapara area at Khaskaulia Union in the upazila.

Khaskaulia Union Chairman Shahidur Rahman said, Selina Khatun got electrocuted while she was connecting fan in his poultry farm; she died on the spot.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: One tailor was electrocuted in Pekua Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Sayed Ahmed, 58, was identified as son of late Maulana Monir Ahmed of Thandar Para area at Sadar Union in the upazila.

Sadar Union Member Md Ismail Sikdar said, Sayed Ahmed was a tailor cum betel nut shopper; he got electrocuted while he was switching on ceiling fan in his house at noon.

Later locals rescued him and took to hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctor on duty.

Officer-in-Charge of Pekua Police Station Sheikh Muhammad Ali said his body was sent to the morgue of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.







