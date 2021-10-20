Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 5:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 electrocuted in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman were electrocuted in three districts- Habiganj, Sirajganj and Cox's Bazar, on Monday.
HABIGANJ: A youth was electrocuted in Ajmeriganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Kamrul Mia, 27, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Narjakanda Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Kamrul came in contact with a live electric wire at around 9am while he was working in the house, which left him critically injured.
He was immediately taken to Ajmeriganj Upazilla Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.  
SIRAJGANJ: One woman was electrocuted in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Selina Khatun, 35, was identified as wife of Shahjahan Ali of Miapara area at Khaskaulia Union in the upazila.
Khaskaulia Union Chairman Shahidur Rahman said, Selina Khatun got electrocuted while she was connecting fan in his poultry farm; she died on the spot.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: One tailor was electrocuted in Pekua Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
 Deceased Sayed Ahmed, 58, was identified as son of late Maulana Monir Ahmed of Thandar Para area at Sadar Union in the upazila.  
Sadar Union Member Md Ismail Sikdar said, Sayed Ahmed was a tailor cum betel nut shopper; he got electrocuted while he was switching on ceiling fan in his house at noon.
Later locals rescued him and took to hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctor on duty.
Officer-in-Charge of Pekua Police Station Sheikh Muhammad Ali said his body was sent to the morgue of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 detained on different charges in four dists
Three murdered in three districts
Two killed in road mishaps
Cluster village dwellers deprived of facilities at Char Fasson
C-19: Seven more die, 31 infected in Rajshahi Div
Barishal cultural activists formed a human chain
3 electrocuted in three districts
8 get life for killing Juba League leader in Jhenidah


Latest News
Dengue: 151 more hospitalized
Culprits carrying out attacks in planned manner: Dipu Moni
Fire at DU’s Sufia Kamal Hall
Oman keep Bangladesh to 153
Sri Lanka cabinet okays step to ban cattle slaughter
US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
AL brings out peace processions after killing innocent people: Fakhrul
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi Wednesday
President reaches London from Berlin
Most Read News
Sheikh Russel Day-2021 in Pictures
Three hijackers arrested over murder of garment worker  
Justice must be served to protect communal harmony
Ireland thrash Netherlands
Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure
Port efficiency must in reducing export lead time
Take action to maintain religious harmony
RMG orders exceeding factory capacity
DCCI seeks Spanish investment in BD
Bangladesh to take on Oman in crucial clash Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft