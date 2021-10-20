8 get life for killing Juba League leader in Jhenidah

JHENIDAH, Oct 19: A court in Jhenidah on Monday sentenced eight people to life term imprisonment for killing a Juba League leader in Sadar Upazila of the district in 2010.

The convicts are: Shanti Hossain, Abdul Karim, Lavlu, Abu Zahid Moni, Mizanur Rahman, Ibrahim Khalil alias Idris, Mukul, and Nasir.

They were also fined Tk 5,000 each in the case, in default, to serve six more months in jail.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Md Shawkat Hossain handed down the verdict.

However, the court also sentenced the eight in seven years' imprisonment in another case filed under Explosive Substances Act.

The court acquitted three other accused- Ganna Union Parishad Chairman Nasir Uddin as charges against him were not proved, and Mashiar Rahman, and Ujjal Hossain due to their death during the trial proceedings.

According to the prosecution, Jakir Hossain, joint convener of Ganna Union unit Juba League, was shot to death by miscreants on his way home at Kashimnagar Village under the union on July 7, 2010.

The deceased's father-in-law Sirajul Islam lodged two separate cases- a murder case and another under the Explosive Substances Act- with Jhenidah Sadar Police Station.

After examining records and 19 witnesses, the cour

