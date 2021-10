KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 19: A man was crushed under a train in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.

Shamsernagar Railway Station Assistant Master Uttam Kumar said the Sylhet-bound Kalni Express Train crushed him near Shamsernagar Railway Station at around 8:15pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, Sreemangal Railway Police recovered the body.