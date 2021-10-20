Rainfall shortage likely to hamper T-Aman production in S region

BARISHAL, Oct 19: Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) cultivation is set to be hit by deficit rainfall in southern (S) region.

Due to the rainfall deficit sheer apprehension about less production of T-Aman paddy is prevailing among farmers. Farmers said it has been uncertain to achieve the production target.

It has been assumed that the drastic rainfall cut has been caused by adverse impact of climate change and the rainy season ended without usual raindrop.

In addition, mercury level maintained high with temperature for the whole year and the public health in the region has also been impacted badly. The environment has been hit equally.

During this end time of the autumn, the temperature is maintaining nearly a 35 Degree Celsius mercury level in the southern region.

According to Meteorological (Met) Office data statistics, the deficit in rainfall was being observed since January of the year in the southern region. Over the last nine months (Jan-Sept), a normal raindrop was recorded in June only. The remaining eight months witnessed a comparative fall in the normal.

Even by the peak two months of the T-Aman season, the rain was of very low level than the normal. It caused inadequate moisture to T-Aman fields. Less rainfall has been forecasted by the Met Office in the running month.

Sources at the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension) said, with a paddy production target of about 19-lakh tonnes of rice on about 7.30 hectares of land in the southern region's 11 districts have been brought under the T-Aman cultivation.

Met Office in Barishal said the normal rainfall for January in the region was expected to be 8.9 milimetre (MM). But there was no rain in the month; For February it was needed 27mm, but only 1mm was dropped; March recorded 0.03mm than required 57.1mm; April recorded 5mm against required 132.3mm in Barishal. From February to April about 99 per cent less rainfall was recorded than normal in Barishal. A 127.3mm rainfall was recorded instead of 260mm, 51.1 per cent shortage, followed by July 347.8 per cent instead of 433mm, 19.7 per cent less than normal. At that time, the average rainfall in the country was higher by 18.6 per cent.

Rainfall in Barishal and other parts of the southern region was less than normal in August. Probable less rainfall has also been forecasted by the Met Office this month too.

Barishal DAE's Agriculture Officer Mamunur Rahman said, the possible impact of the deficit rainfall is being monitored always by field level sub-assistant agriculture officers and farmers are being provided with necessary advice in this regard.





