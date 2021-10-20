Islam teaches tolerance

Dear Sir

One of the ideological features of Islam is to have a tolerant attitude towards other religious beliefs. The recent incident of barbaric vandalism at several Puja Mandaps in Comilla and Chandpur during the celebration of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Sanatan Community, is frustrating and heartbreaking to me as a Muslim.



It is especially imperative to bring the instigator behind this unsought situation and the mastermind behind the mischievous deeds under exemplary punishment as soon as possible. At the same time, just as the issue of preventing the desecration of religion or humiliation of religious scripture within the country must be stopped. It is also vital to ensure the peaceful coexistence of followers of other religions in the practice of their respective religious ceremonies and rituals. Above all, we as followers of Islam must rethink whether Islam supports the exposure of violent behaviour and violent reactions to blasphemy in the context of religious practice, or does it give at least the slightest hint of such destructive repercussions?



If such an unauthorized approach exists, it could led to a major crackdown in the long-practiced interfaith harmony across the country. Henceforth, I am personally drawing the special attention of the conscious and wise Muslim Community in this regard.



Wares Ali Khan

Rangpur City