Bolum test can reduce medical negligence cases



Sumaia Sultana Emu



There are so many allegations of medical negligence in Bangladesh's present scenario, but victims barely get any remedy. In a research of Ain O ShalishKendro, it has been shown that from June 1995 to September 2008, there had been 504 medical negligence cases in Bangladesh.



Though there has been no such study from 2008 to 2020, which will show the exact number of medical negligence cases but the allegations of medical negligenceagainst healthcare providers have increased day by day. Most of the time, it has been seen that the patient's family do a ruckus on hospitals, beat the doctors and nurses.



Nevertheless, these things, ultimately, do not bring anything good. Neither the patient's family get any remedy nor do the healthcare providers get a chance to clarify them that there was no negligence. This happens because there is no practice of addressing medical negligence and redressing the victims. Very few cases are tried in this matter. It is not like that there are no laws on this matter.



If negligence is proved, a person can be punished under Penal code 1860, The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act 2010, The Medical Practice and Private Clinics and Laboratories (Regulation) Ordinance 1982, Code of Medical Ethics. However, punishment is not very specific and satisfactory in terms of medical negligence.



If any allegations come against any healthcare provider like doctor, nurse, or others; they sometimes lose their practicing license or have to pay compensation to the victims' family, which is minimal. In this context, Tort law can adequately address medical negligence and redress the victims.



The negligent act connotes any act that a reasonable and prudent person will do or avoid to do. Three elements have to take into consideration to prove whether there was negligence or not. These are: 1)the defendant owed duty of care to the plaintiff, 2) the defendant made a breach of that duty and 3) the plaintiff suffered damage as a consequence thereof.



In the case of medical negligence, the most challenging part is to prove the extent to which healthcare providers owed a duty of care. By the judgment of Dr.Lakshman Balakrishna Joshi vs Dr. Trimbak Bapu Godbole, A.I.R 1969 SC 128, at 131-132; it was established that duty of care in determining medical negligence would be based on the duty of care in deciding whether to undertake the case.



When a doctor undertakes a case, he has to remain cautious about the treatment and way of treatment he is giving to that patient.



The problem arises when a doctor or any other healthcare providers do not fulfill their duty of care. For their negligent act, any person may suffer damage either physically or monetarily. They owe a tortious liability towards the family of victim. Then the question arise how the court will determine whether the doctor or other healthcare professional was negligent or not.



In this situation, Bolum test can show us a ray of hope. Bolum test explains the extent and process of duty of care of a healthcare professional. It states that a doctor will not be guilty of negligence if he has acted in accordance with a practice which is accepted as proper by a responsible body of medical men.



Later the boundaries of Bolum Test were restricted by another law which established Botilho Test. According to this test, Court will have a discretion in determining whether the 'responsible body of medical men' is doing logical analysis or not. If the court finds that the body of medical men are not logical or responsible then it will not consider their opinion to determine the case.



However, these two tests can be used in Bangladeshi Court also. If we analysis the Bolum test, we can see that Court can use this test interpreting Section-45 of Evidence Act, 1872 which validates expert opinions. The 'responsible body of medical men' stated in Bolum Test can be regarded as Experts under Evidence Act,1872.



In Bangladesh, anarchy persists because of the deficiency of laws and lack of implementation of proper laws in various spheres. If medical negligence can be strictly punishable in law, then victims will get redressed and innocent healthcare providers will also be exempted. In the light of Bolum test, Tort law can be a proper way of punishing the tortfeasors and give proper remedy to the victims.

The writer is a student, Department of Law, University of Chittagong.

























