A tourist-friendly Cox's Bazar beach

It is heartening to note that, in order to ensure international-standard facilities for domestic and foreign tourists, the government has taken up a Tk3, 140 crore project for developing the Cox's Bazar sea beach.



According to media reports, under the project, a multifunctional road cum dyke will be constructed from Kalatali to Najirartek stretch of the beach. The project is expected to be completed by 2024, starting from the current financial year. The proposal from the Ministry of Water Resources has already been sent to the Planning Commission for approval. It has been projected that, once the project is implemented, tourists can go up to the Najirartek beach, the place scarcely visited by tourists.



However, it is disappointing to note that the world's longest sea beach is failing to attract large number of foreign tourists these days. To transform the region into a better tourist spot the authorities must ensure international standard facilities. For instance, walkways, bicycle bays and parking lots need to be constructed. Besides, various tourist-friendly infrastructures including children's park, washrooms, information centre, locker rooms, seating area, exhibition space, and amphitheatre needs to be included in the project. In addition, all available facilities should be environment friendly.



Reportedly, apart from Kalatali, Sugandha and Laboni, other points of the Cox's Bazar beach lack adequate facilities and security. Consequently, tourists are attracted to gather at those three particular points. Therefore, improving security of the entire region is a must. The project proposal said the length of the beach can be increased, if the communication system is developed. Smooth road connectivity from Cox's Bazar Airport to the vital points should be established. If the project is implemented, the area will become attractive for tourists.



Truly, successful implementation of the proposed project will ensure a sustainable and effective system to prevent the erosion of the existing beach. In addition, other than attracting tourists from home and abroad, the proposed project will have a sand replacement system at the beach so that natural environment remains intact. As a result, public and private infrastructures along the beach will be protected from erosion.



The project will protect the eroded coastal areas as well as create opportunities for economic activities. Consequently, this will also give a boost to private investment.



However, it is crucial to consult with local people before initiating the project so that they can share their threats and ordeals poised by the project; and authority should response accordingly to solve the problems.



Since the government has a long-term vision to increase revenue from the tourism sector, the latest proposal will play a buoyant role for the tourism sector.



Government must ensure proper implementation of the project and check corruption and irregularities from eating it up.