Glory resonates as JPC going to step into 68  

The Jatiya Press Club (JPC), the house of journalists, is going to step into its 68 years on Wednesday with a glorious history.

After a hiatus of one year caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the JPC passionately called as the 'Second Home' by its members, has been celebrating the big moment with various programmes since October 6 maintaining health safety protocols.

A mini-marathon programme with the participation of the club members will be held in the early morning on Wednesday while the cultural function and annual dinner will be held on Friday as the 67th founding anniversary day of the club coincides with the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

The Jatiya Press Club started its journey in Dhaka on October 20, 1954. Besides being a meeting place for journalists, it provides a forum for political, social and cultural groups and individuals for holding press briefings and seminars.

On the occasion of its anniversary, JPC president Farida Yasmin said they could not arrange elaborate programmes to celebrate the 66th founding anniversary of the club due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have had a miserable time over the last two years due to the pandemic. Our children have gotten fed up with staying indoors for a long time. The children and spouses of our members have been eagerly waiting to join the founding anniversary programmes. -BSS





