Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 5:45 AM
CU classes to resume tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Our Correspondent


RAJSHAHI, Oct 19:  Academic activities, including classes, of Rajshahi University (RU) are going to resume on October 21 (Thursday) after around one and half years suspension caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
RU authority took the decision at its academic council meeting held at the Senate Building recently with Vice-chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar in the chair.
The meeting also took the decision of cancelling the scheduled summer and winter vacations of the current year to recoup the academic losses.
Meanwhile, the RU reopened its students' dormitories last Sunday morning after around 19 months of unexpected closure due to the pandemic.
With this breakthrough, students have started entering into their respective dormitories since the reopening day.
The hall authorities set up hand sanitization basins at the entrance point for the students.
On the other hand, the public varsity has launched an inoculation campaign on the same day aimed at bringing its students under the first dose and second dose Covid-19 vaccination amid resuming dormitories and academic activities.


