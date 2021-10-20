Video
CU classes resume

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Staff Correspondent


CHATTOGRAM, Oct 19: After 590 days, physical classes activities have started at Chittagong University (CU) on Tuesday (October 19).
Teachers and students will be able to participate in the class by physically attending the classroom from now. Earlier, the halls of the university were open on Monday.
Students from different departments of CU have come to the campus to take physical classes by shuttle train and bus from 8 am.  Students entered the classroom wearing masks and proper sanitize. University Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said the boys and girls were thrilled to be back in class. They took part in the class following the hygiene rules. The loss suffered by the students during the corona epidemic period will be compensated by following the loss-recovery plan, he added.


