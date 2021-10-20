Video
8 journos get local govt fellowship

Published : Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

Eight journalists from Dhaka have received Local Government Media Fellowship under the Effective and Accountable Local Government (EALG) project of Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) and UNDP.  
PIB published the list of the names of the fellowship recipients on October 11.
The recipients are Zahidur Rahman of Samakal, Md Samsur Rahman Adil of Daily Prothom Alo, Md Sohail Mamun of Dhaka Tribune, Shaikh Shahrukh Farhan of The Daily Observer, Muhammad Mukimul Ahsan of Channel 24, Ekramul Haque Sayem of ATN Bangla, Anwar Hossain of Nagarik TV and Shahed Shafiq of Bangla Tribune.
According to the PIB, a five-month Media Fellowship on Local Governance has been awarded to the Union Parishad and Upazila Parishad for recording and promotion of various activities, achievements, trainings, teachings and good practices.


