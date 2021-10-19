|
BD, India to celebrate ‘Maitree Diwas’ in 18 countries Dec 6
|
Bangladesh and India will jointly celebrate "Maitree Diwas" (Friendship Day) in 18 countries on December 6, marking 50 years of Bangladesh's independence and 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.
On December 06, 1971,
India recognized an independent Bangladesh, borne out of the nine-month long struggle of the Bangalee people for liberation from oppression, for a life of freedom.
To cherish this landmark day in history, the two friendly countries are hosting a "Maitree Diwas" logo and backdrop design competition.