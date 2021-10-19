Colin Powell dies of Covid complications

Video
Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated, his family said in a statement on Facebook.
"We have lost a remarkable
and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," his family said, offering thanks to the staff of the hospital near Washington, DC who treated Powell but providing few details about his illness.    -Reuters


