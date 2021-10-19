

Colin Powell dies of Covid complications

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated, his family said in a statement on Facebook."We have lost a remarkableand loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," his family said, offering thanks to the staff of the hospital near Washington, DC who treated Powell but providing few details about his illness. -Reuters