Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

4-member board formed to assess Evaly’s liabilities

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent

Ex-Addl Secy Mahbub made MD of Evaly

The High Court (HC) on Monday formed a four-member new board and appointed a managing director (MD) of Evaly, a controversial e-commerce platform, led by former Appellate Division Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, to control and assess the liabilities of the company.
Three other members are former LGRD Secretary Mohammad Rezaul Ahsan, Chartered Accountant Fakhruddin Ahmed and Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz.
The HC also appointed Mahbub Kabir, an officer on special duty (OSD) and former additional secretary of Railway Ministry as the MD of the e-commerce platform.
The HC asked the new board to hold a meeting by October 30 and inform it about the progress.
After getting the appointment to the board as chairman, Justice AHM
Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik told journalists that he will give his best effort to make the company profitable saying that those who have invested money here, we will protect their money as much as possible and make arrangements to return it.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the interim order following a petition filed by Md Farhan Hossein, a customer, who has not got a washing machine from Evaly yet ordered 5 months ago, seeking liquidation of Evaly and refund his money.
Lawyer Barrister AM Masum and Barrister Sayed Mahsib Hossain appeared for the petitioner during the hearing.
Besides, lawyer Tapas Kanti Bal stood on behalf of the Ministry of Commerce, Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and the Competition Commission and Adv AKM Badruddoza represented the Registrar of the Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) during the hearing.
After the HC order, petitioner lawyer Sayed Mahsib Hossain told journalists that the new board will call its first meeting by October 30 after getting the certified copy of the HC order. The board has been asked to take charge of the company along with all records and papers. The company's all assets will be handed over to the board.
The Board will evaluate the assets and liabilities of Evaly and if necessary, will take steps to operate audit. After the audit, if the board considers that the company is not competent to continue, board members will decide to wind up the controversial e-commerce platform., he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
22pc primary, 30pc secondary students at risk of learning loss
Like several other areas in the capital, Science Laboratory intersection
BD, India to celebrate ‘Maitree Diwas’ in 18 countries Dec 6
Running out of time: Asia struggles to kick coal addiction
Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
4-member board formed to assess Evaly’s liabilities
Theekshana, Hasaranga help Sri Lanka hammer Namibia
Nation observes maiden Sheikh Russel Day


Latest News
Stern action against those involved in communal attacks: PM
Jubo League leader gunned down in Cox’s Bazar
Case petition against DNCC mayor Atiqul rejected
Kushtia journo held under DSA for defamatory post against PM
9 new HC judges take oath
AL starts harmony rally against communal violence
Freeze wealth of Tasneem-Sami: Court
BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen
Protection of Hindus must be ensured: Amnesty to Bangladesh
Two die at MMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Remembering Ila Mitra
Sheikh Russel Day today
One killed, 2 injured in Ctg blast
ICT resumes judicial function
25 die in Kerala landslides, floods
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths
Week-long Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit from Oct 26
Coalition 'kills 160' Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies
Power Cell opt for market analysis of int’l fuel price
DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft