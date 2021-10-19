4-member board formed to assess Evaly’s liabilities

Ex-Addl Secy Mahbub made MD of Evaly



The High Court (HC) on Monday formed a four-member new board and appointed a managing director (MD) of Evaly, a controversial e-commerce platform, led by former Appellate Division Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, to control and assess the liabilities of the company.

Three other members are former LGRD Secretary Mohammad Rezaul Ahsan, Chartered Accountant Fakhruddin Ahmed and Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz.

The HC also appointed Mahbub Kabir, an officer on special duty (OSD) and former additional secretary of Railway Ministry as the MD of the e-commerce platform.

The HC asked the new board to hold a meeting by October 30 and inform it about the progress.

After getting the appointment to the board as chairman, Justice AHM

Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik told journalists that he will give his best effort to make the company profitable saying that those who have invested money here, we will protect their money as much as possible and make arrangements to return it.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the interim order following a petition filed by Md Farhan Hossein, a customer, who has not got a washing machine from Evaly yet ordered 5 months ago, seeking liquidation of Evaly and refund his money.

Lawyer Barrister AM Masum and Barrister Sayed Mahsib Hossain appeared for the petitioner during the hearing.

Besides, lawyer Tapas Kanti Bal stood on behalf of the Ministry of Commerce, Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and the Competition Commission and Adv AKM Badruddoza represented the Registrar of the Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) during the hearing.

After the HC order, petitioner lawyer Sayed Mahsib Hossain told journalists that the new board will call its first meeting by October 30 after getting the certified copy of the HC order. The board has been asked to take charge of the company along with all records and papers. The company's all assets will be handed over to the board.

The Board will evaluate the assets and liabilities of Evaly and if necessary, will take steps to operate audit. After the audit, if the board considers that the company is not competent to continue, board members will decide to wind up the controversial e-commerce platform., he said.





