Nation observes maiden Sheikh Russel Day

The first ever 'Sheikh Russel Day' has observed in the country on Monday, marking the 58th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest son Shaheed Sheikh Russel.

Sheikh Russel, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the city.

But he was brutally killed along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on August 15 in 1975 when he was a student of Class IV at University Laboratory School.

The Cabinet Division this year declared October 18, the birthday of Sheikh Russel, as Sheikh Russel Day under the category 'Ka.'

To mark the day, government bodies, ruling Awami League and its associate bodies, and different socio-cultural organizations have organised various programmes to observe the

day at the national and international levels.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division organized many programmes, including placing wreaths at Sheikh Russel's grave and portraits, launching 'Sheikh Russel Gold Medal', quiz competition, laptop distribution and discussions, to observe the day.

On the day, 10 people, including children with special needs, have been awarded the 'Sheikh Russel Gold Medal' for their outstanding contribution to the fields of education, fine arts, literacy and culture, sports, science and technology, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak told a press briefing at Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) auditorium at ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area on Sunday.

Besides, a total of 20 laptops have been distributed among the gold medal awardees and winners of the quiz contest while a total of 4,000 laptops have been distributed across the country on the day.

The Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Parishad has also distributes 60 awards marking the day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the inaugural and award giving ceremony of the Sheikh Russel Day virtually as the chief guest at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

The ICT Division and the Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Parishad have jointly place wreaths at Sheikh Russel's grave at the Banani Graveyard and at his portrait in front of respective ministry, division, office, agency and institution in the morning on Monday.

The division has also organized a national seminar titled "Sheikh Russel Deepta Joyullas (Sheikh Russel radiant joy, indomitable confidence)" at 3:00pm and a concert titled "Concert for Peace and Justice" at 6:00pm at the BICC on the day.

Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq have joined the concert as the chief guest.

The Bangladesh Shishu Academy has organized a book exhibition on Bangabandhu and Liberation War. Wreaths have been placed at portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the morning while children's film has been screened at Shishu Academy Auditorium at noon.

A milad and doa mahfil has been organized at Shishu Academy Mosque at 1:45pm while a photo exhibition has been arranged at Sheikh Russel Gallery of the academy at 2:00pm.











