Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Nation observes maiden Sheikh Russel Day

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Staff Correspondent

The first ever 'Sheikh Russel Day' has observed in the country on Monday, marking the 58th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest son Shaheed Sheikh Russel.
Sheikh Russel, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the city.
But he was brutally killed along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on August 15 in 1975 when he was a student of Class IV at University Laboratory School.
The Cabinet Division this year declared October 18, the birthday of Sheikh Russel, as Sheikh Russel Day under the category 'Ka.'
To mark the day, government bodies, ruling Awami League and its associate bodies, and different socio-cultural organizations have organised various programmes to observe the
day at the national and international levels.
The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division organized many programmes, including placing wreaths at Sheikh Russel's grave and portraits, launching 'Sheikh Russel Gold Medal', quiz competition, laptop distribution and discussions, to observe the day.
On the day, 10 people, including children with special needs, have been awarded the 'Sheikh Russel Gold Medal' for their outstanding contribution to the fields of education, fine arts, literacy and culture, sports, science and technology, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak told a press briefing at Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) auditorium at ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area on Sunday.
Besides, a total of 20 laptops have been distributed among the gold medal awardees and winners of the quiz contest while a total of 4,000 laptops have been distributed across the country on the day.
The Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Parishad has also distributes 60 awards marking the day.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the inaugural and award giving ceremony of the Sheikh Russel Day virtually as the chief guest at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).
The ICT Division and the Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Parishad have jointly place wreaths at Sheikh Russel's grave at the Banani Graveyard and at his portrait in front of respective ministry, division, office, agency and institution in the morning on Monday.
The division has also organized a national seminar titled "Sheikh Russel Deepta Joyullas (Sheikh Russel radiant joy, indomitable confidence)" at 3:00pm and a concert titled "Concert for Peace and Justice" at 6:00pm at the BICC on the day.
Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq have joined the concert as the chief guest.
The Bangladesh Shishu Academy has organized a book exhibition on Bangabandhu and Liberation War. Wreaths have been placed at portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the morning while children's film has been screened at Shishu Academy Auditorium at noon.
A milad and doa mahfil has been organized at Shishu Academy Mosque at 1:45pm while a photo exhibition has been arranged at Sheikh Russel Gallery of the academy at 2:00pm.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
22pc primary, 30pc secondary students at risk of learning loss
Like several other areas in the capital, Science Laboratory intersection
BD, India to celebrate ‘Maitree Diwas’ in 18 countries Dec 6
Running out of time: Asia struggles to kick coal addiction
Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
4-member board formed to assess Evaly’s liabilities
Theekshana, Hasaranga help Sri Lanka hammer Namibia
Nation observes maiden Sheikh Russel Day


Latest News
Stern action against those involved in communal attacks: PM
Jubo League leader gunned down in Cox’s Bazar
Case petition against DNCC mayor Atiqul rejected
Kushtia journo held under DSA for defamatory post against PM
9 new HC judges take oath
AL starts harmony rally against communal violence
Freeze wealth of Tasneem-Sami: Court
BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen
Protection of Hindus must be ensured: Amnesty to Bangladesh
Two die at MMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Remembering Ila Mitra
Sheikh Russel Day today
One killed, 2 injured in Ctg blast
ICT resumes judicial function
25 die in Kerala landslides, floods
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths
Week-long Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit from Oct 26
Coalition 'kills 160' Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies
Power Cell opt for market analysis of int’l fuel price
DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft