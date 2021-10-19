Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL holds harmony rally and peace procession today

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Awami League will hold a 'Harmony Rally and Peace Procession' in front of the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 11am today protesting the ongoing communal violence.
Under the central programme, Awami League (AL) and allied organizations will organise 'Harmony Rally and Peace Procession' in all districts, cities and upazilas of the country.
The national leaders of AL will also visit different areas affected by the communal attacks.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the programme after an emergency meeting held at the AL President's political office at Dhanmondi in the capital today evening.
The AL President Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, joined the meeting through video conference.  
At the meeting, she instructed all the leaders and workers of AL to resist the activities of communal evil forces in the country and called upon the people to uphold the thousand-year-old tradition of communal harmony in Bangladesh at any cost.
"At a time when Bangladesh has achieved a dignified position in the comity of nations, a marked group is deliberately trying to create communal violence in the country. The government has identified the conspirators. Many have already been arrested and the rest are in the process of being brought to justice," she said.
The government is keeping a close eye on the situation and has taken necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of such violence, said Sheikh Hasina, also the incumbent Prime Minister.
AL Presidium Member Dr Md Abdur Razzak MP, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud MP, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizational Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain, Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Central Executive Member Anwar Hossain, Sahabuddin Faraji, Syed Abdul Awal  Shamim were present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
22pc primary, 30pc secondary students at risk of learning loss
Like several other areas in the capital, Science Laboratory intersection
BD, India to celebrate ‘Maitree Diwas’ in 18 countries Dec 6
Running out of time: Asia struggles to kick coal addiction
Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
4-member board formed to assess Evaly’s liabilities
Theekshana, Hasaranga help Sri Lanka hammer Namibia
Nation observes maiden Sheikh Russel Day


Latest News
Stern action against those involved in communal attacks: PM
Jubo League leader gunned down in Cox’s Bazar
Case petition against DNCC mayor Atiqul rejected
Kushtia journo held under DSA for defamatory post against PM
9 new HC judges take oath
AL starts harmony rally against communal violence
Freeze wealth of Tasneem-Sami: Court
BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen
Protection of Hindus must be ensured: Amnesty to Bangladesh
Two die at MMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Remembering Ila Mitra
Sheikh Russel Day today
One killed, 2 injured in Ctg blast
ICT resumes judicial function
25 die in Kerala landslides, floods
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths
Week-long Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit from Oct 26
Coalition 'kills 160' Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies
Power Cell opt for market analysis of int’l fuel price
DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft