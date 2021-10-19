AL holds harmony rally and peace procession today

Bangladesh Awami League will hold a 'Harmony Rally and Peace Procession' in front of the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 11am today protesting the ongoing communal violence.

Under the central programme, Awami League (AL) and allied organizations will organise 'Harmony Rally and Peace Procession' in all districts, cities and upazilas of the country.

The national leaders of AL will also visit different areas affected by the communal attacks.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the programme after an emergency meeting held at the AL President's political office at Dhanmondi in the capital today evening.

The AL President Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, joined the meeting through video conference.

At the meeting, she instructed all the leaders and workers of AL to resist the activities of communal evil forces in the country and called upon the people to uphold the thousand-year-old tradition of communal harmony in Bangladesh at any cost.

"At a time when Bangladesh has achieved a dignified position in the comity of nations, a marked group is deliberately trying to create communal violence in the country. The government has identified the conspirators. Many have already been arrested and the rest are in the process of being brought to justice," she said.

The government is keeping a close eye on the situation and has taken necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of such violence, said Sheikh Hasina, also the incumbent Prime Minister.

AL Presidium Member Dr Md Abdur Razzak MP, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud MP, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizational Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain, Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Central Executive Member Anwar Hossain, Sahabuddin Faraji, Syed Abdul Awal Shamim were present at the meeting.











