50 vandals, arsonists rounded up in Pirganj



A victim of Sunday's arson attack at the fishermen's neighbourhood of Majhipara in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Our Rangpur Correspon-dent adds police have detained 42 people in connection with arson attacks on the homes of Hindu community members in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur over a post on social media on Sunday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Asif Hasan on Monday said the attackers set fire to 20 to 25 houses and shops of Hindus at Boro Karimpur Majhipara village around 8;00pm on Sunday. The attackers also looted cash, cattle and other valuables from the houses.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Kamruzzaman of Rangpur said tension gripped the area on Sunday evening following a reported comment by a local Hindu teenager on Facebook.

"Police reached the village to guard the house of the boy as tension mounted

over the issue. The miscreants set fire to some Hindu houses adjacent to the teenager's house at about 8:30pm," he said. Later, police lobbed teargas shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

A mob angered by an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post burnt down at least 29 Hindu homes and several other structures in the two villages in the southern district.

Communal tensions were sparked by claims that a young man from the area made a Facebook post that blasphemed against religion, said ASP Md Kamruzzaman.

Police say attackers went to the home of the Hindu youth after news spread of the alleged post. The unrest soon spread throughout the area. The youth and his close relatives fled from the scene and police strengthened security around the home after the incident was reported.

Hundreds of people vandalised the neighbourhood for half an hour, said local residents. In addition to the arson, the attackers also vandalised a local Hindu temple and looted cash and livestock. They also beat up some of the locals and injured them.

Basanti Rani, whose home was damaged in the attack, said, "I don't even have a bit of rice left. I had to eat a little puffed and flattened rice. Even if rice arrives in the area, who's going to get it for me? What will we eat?"

A rumour about the Quran being dishonoured at a Hindu place of worship in Cumilla has ignited a series of communal attacks across the country, resulting in the deaths of six people. The Majhipara attack on Sunday was a continuation of that communal conflict.

By the time firefighters had brought the fire under control, 29 houses, 2 kitchens, 2 animal sheds and 20 haystacks owned by 15 people had been gutted.

The local administration has taken the initiative to resettle victims and the government will provide all types of assistance, said Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Asif Ahasan.

Our Feni Correspondent reports two more persons were arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) following a case filed for vandalism and looting of temples and shops belonging to the Hindu community in Feni.

Abdus Salam Junayed and Faisal Ahmed Al Amin were arrested on Sunday night during a raid, said Imran Khan, Assistant Director of the RAB Legal and Media Wing.

"They were arrested on charges of communal violence and inciting people on social media. They were, later, handed over to a local police station," the elite force official said.

On Saturday night, RAB detained Ahnaf Tousif Mahmud Labib, 22, and handed him over to Feni Model Police Station.

At least 40 people have been injured in sporadic clashes between police and protesters, who were demonstrating against the recent attacks on Puja Mandaps in parts of the country.

Several temples and shops, owned by Hindus, were allegedly vandalised and looted during the clashes that took place between 4:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday.

Following the incident, two cases were filed with the Feni Model Police Station on Sunday. Around 400 unnamed persons have been made accused in the cases.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday said those involved in the Rangpur incident were identified immediately and 45 were arrested.

"Police arrested 45 people over the arson attacks on houses and looting properties at Pirganj under Rangpur district," he told reporters at his office, BSS reports.

Kamal, also veteran freedom fighter, said the government will rebuild houses of victims of the fire and looting at Pirganj soon, and added, "This is an unfortunate incident that took place at Pirganj in Rangpur and those who set fire are miscreants."

He said the incident sparked over a post on Facebook about 'Kaaba Sharif,' by a teenage boy. "The status was given either intentionally or unintentionally, but everyone suffered in such incidents. Our police administration suspected the incident and raided the place where the boy was staying, but the boy was not found," Kamal said.







