Rangpur culprits  identified: Home Minister

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan has said the culprits behind the arson attacks on Hindu homes in two Rangpur villages were 'identified immediately' and police arrested 45 suspects.
"The prime minister has already instructed the authorities to take immediate steps to help the victims," he told reporters at the Secretariat on Monday.
Arsonists burnt down and looted at least 29 homes in Majhipara-Bottala and Hatibandha villages in Pirganj Upazila of the northern district on Sunday. The attackers also vandalised a local Hindu temple.
The attacks were incited by a claim that a Facebook post had allegedly blasphemed against religion. A similar post on social media alleging that the Quran had been disrespected at a temple in Cumilla touched off a recent spate of religious hate crimes in several districts during Durga Puja.
"No lives were lost but many lost their properties and homes. We think we identified the culprits immediately. With the help of locals, we have arrested 45 people and are trying to catch a few more. "
Describing the events in Pirganj as "another unfortunate incident", he added, "The incident started with a post on Facebook by a teenager. A status was posted, whether intentionally or not. The police, in anticipation of the incident, raided the place where the boy was staying. But he was not found."
Police were at hand to provide security to the village, according to him. "Those who set fire are the evildoers. The miscreants then left and went to another area and torched several houses in a village in Raghunathpur Union of Pirganj."
"According to the information I have, 25 houses have been set on fire. The miscreants looted the houses. More than 90 percent of the houses were looted and vandalised. "
The damage had already been done by the time the police arrived, according to Kamal. Reinforcements in the form of additional police, APBN, RAB and BGB personnel were sent there at night. "We took all possible steps to maintain security."
The district administration later distributed cash and clothes to the victims, while the local MP and Speaker of Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has also taken initiatives to help them.
"The prime minister has instructed the administration to build houses and provide whatever assistance is needed. Their houses will be built very soon," said Kamal.    -bdnews24.com


