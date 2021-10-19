Edible oil price likely to rise by Tk 7 per litre from today

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is likely to announce further rise in edible oil price by Tk 7 per litre today although the price has dropped at the international market.

In response to traders' proposals, the Commerce Ministry has given preliminary consent to increase soybean and palm oil prices.

The new price will be fixed only after the approval of Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

The Commerce Ministry and traders agreed to increase the price of soybean by Tk 7 per liter, according to sources.

On Sunday, the Inland Trade and Import Department of the Commerce Ministry held a

meeting with representatives of various edible oil refining companies and wholesalers.

Representatives of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and National Board of Revenue were also present. At that meeting, it was decided to increase the price of edible oil.

Additional Secretary (Internal Trade and Import) of the Ministry of Commerce AHM Safiquzzaman said traders, Tariff Commission and NBR had discussed to review the proposals of edible oil traders.

After the discussion, a proposal has been given to the Commerce Minister.

However, what has been proposed cannot be said. The minister will make an announcement in this regard today.

On September 5, the Ministry increased the price of edible oil by Tk 4 per liter. At that time, the Ministry fixed the maximum price of open soybean oil at Tk 129 per litre, bottled soybean oil at Tk 153 per liter and retail price at Tk 728 per five liters.

The maximum price for a liter of palm super well retail is set at Tk 116. However, edible oil is not being sold at fixed prices.

Then again the country's edible oil refining companies proposed to increase the price. In this context, the Commerce Ministry called a meeting on Sunday.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has agreed to fix the price of open soybean oil at Tk 136 per liter, one-liter soybean bottle at Tk 160, 5-liter soybean bottle at Tk 760 and palm oil at Tk 119 per liter.

But the price of edible oil is currently falling in the world market. According to a World Bank report on the commodity market, crude soybean oil prices have been falling steadily over the past few months.

At the end of September, crude soybean oil was sold at USD $ 1,398 per tonne.

Last August, the price of per tonne was $ 1434. Earlier, the price of crude edible oil was $ 1,468 per tonnes in July, $ 1,518 in June and $ 1,574 in May. Prices have dropped further this October.

But the price of the product is increasing in the country's market.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), open soybean oil was sold at Tk 135 to Tk 140 per litre at different markets of the capital on Monday.

It was sold at Tk 130 to Tk 136 a month ago while a five-litre bottle was Tk 680 to Tk 720. A month ago it was Tk 670 to Tk 710. 1 liter bottle is being sold at Tk 145 to Tk 155, which was Tk 140 to Tk 150 a month ago and palm oil has been sold at Tk 125 to Tk 130 per liter, which was Tk 120 to Tk 126 a month ago.

According to TCB, prices of soybean, palm oil and palm 'super' have increased by 7.25 percent, 9.6 percent and 7.19 percent respectively in the last one month.

In one year, open soybean prices rose by 51.89 percent, palm oil by 63.64 percent, palm 'super' by 61.06 percent, one-litre bottled soybean oil by Tk 38.10 per litre and five-litre bottled soybean oil by 39.18 percent.

Moulvibazar is the largest edible oil market in the capital. Soybean was sold at Tk 4,820 per maund (40 kg), palm oil at Tk 4,480 and palm 'super' at Tk 4,580 per maund on Saturday, which is more than Tk 100 to Tk 200 per maund in 15-day interval.

Mohammad Ali Bhutto, a wholesale edible oil trader in the market, told the Daily Observer that the price of edible oil at the world market came down a lot a few days ago. But the prices of edible oils are increasing again.

He said India has imported large quantities of palm oil by lowering import duties. In addition, due to the labour crisis caused by the coronavirus, palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia in last June-July season did not meet expectations.

The season will start in Brazil and Argentina in February. Another hope is that last year, China bought far more palm oil from the world market than it needed. But this year they are not buying that way. So the price may not rise further.

According to the Commerce Ministry sources, the country has an annual demand of 2 million tonnes of edible oil. Of this, 2.5 lakh tonnes of oil is available from mustard, sunflower and other oilseeds produced in the country.

The rest of the amount has to be imported. These oils are imported from Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.

Only few companies are importing and marketing refined and crude edible oil.

According to the Commodity Price Review and Forecasting Cell of the Import and Domestic Trade Division of the Ministry of Commerce, the edible oil market was relatively stable from 2014 to June 2020.

Since June 2020 the international market has been experiencing an unusual upward trend.

SM Nazer Hossain, Vice-President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, told the Daily Observer, the market is not going to be affected immediately if prices rise at the international market. It takes a month or two.

On the other hand, if the price goes down, it does not go down immediately. Therefore, more traders should be given the opportunity to import edible oil to increase competition at the market.









