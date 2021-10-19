

PM urges people’s vigilance against 1975-like carnage

"I urge the nation to be alert against killings (like 1975), coups and conspiracies in Bangladesh that can impede country's progress and also against assignation of children," she said.

The prime minister said this while formally opened the "Sheikh Russel Day" and distributed "Sheikh Russel Gold Medal" among the winners on the 58th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the

youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, through video conferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad organized the function under direct supervision of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the Father of the Nation had enacted a law in 1974 to ensure security for the children, saying, "How much unfortunate it was that his children had to die by the hand of killers."

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest sister of Sheikh Russel, said with an emotion charged voice that the killers brutally assassinated Russel on August 15 in 1975 after killing his father, mother, brothers, and uncle (chacha) as he wanted to go to his mother.

She questioned: "Why was the baby killed? What was his guilt? What was the guilt of others? Was it a crime to liberate the country?"

The premier said that her government has been trying to ensure that no such incidents would take place in the future.

Describing the children as "future of the coming days" she said, "I want everyone to perform their duties accordingly to give the children security, love and a beautiful and meaningful life."

Sheikh Hasina called upon the children to pay attention in study as nothing is as worthy as education.

Greeting the winners of various competitions, she said that giving a reward is a recognition which creates fresh spirit among the winners to do better in the future and create love and dutifulness towards the country.

The prime minister distributed "Sheikh Russel Gold Medal" among 10 children in five categories-education, sports, science and technology, fine arts-literature-culture, and children with special needs --- for their outstanding contribution to the respective fields.

Besides, laptops are being distributed among 4000 freelancers out of 40,000 participants under the Learning and earning Development Projects (LEDPP) for their outstanding performance.

The prime minister also distributed prizes among the winners of the sports and cultural competitions across the country arranged by Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad.

She also handed over prizes among the winners of roller skating competitions organised by Roller Skating Federation.

The prime minister also unveiled the cover of two books-one titled "Sheikh Russell Jhore Jawa Phul (Sheikh Russel, a fallen flower) and another on "Sheikh Russel Deepta Joyullas, Adommo Attabishaws (Sheikh Russel radiant joy, indomitable confidence).

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak presided over the function and it's Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam, spoke on the occasion.

Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad Secretary General KM Shahidullah gave a welcome address and Afsa Zafar Srijeeta expressed her feelings on behalf of the children at the function while a parishad leader Barrister Jahangir Hossain Rani moderated it.

Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32 no road in the city.

Recalling the mayhem after October general elections of 2001, Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League (AL), said the BNP-Jamaat alliance committed genocide like the Pakistan occupation forces during the War of Liberation in 1971.

They killed and inhumanly tortured many leaders and activists of her party, even didn't spare children like the Pakistani forces during that period, she said.

The BNP-Jamaat clique also burnt people including children to death by carrying out arson attacks in the name of so called movement for ousting the government, she added.

The prime minister said after Bangabandhu's assassination, around 19 coups had taken place in army and thousands of officers and soldiers of the force were killed (in the name of trial) centering the coups by military dictator Ziaur Rahman.

Many family members of those army officers and soldiers even did not get bodies of their beloved ones, she added.

Other than army officers and soldiers, many AL leaders and workers were also killed and tortured after the 1975 changeover, she said, adding that bodies of many officers had disappeared. -BSS









