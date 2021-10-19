Video
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021
Three hijackers arrested over murder of garment worker  

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 327

Three members of an organised hijacking gang have been arrested from different parts of the country over the murder of a garment worker in Ashulia of Savar.
The arrestees are ringleader Md Aminul, 28, his associates Sagor Molla 28 and Md Yunus,35, according to a CID press release .
Garment worker Ramjan,19, was killed on October 1 after being stabbed by some hijackers.
Kulsum Begum, aunt of the victim, filed a case with Ashulia Police over the matter on the same night.
The Criminal Investigation Department of Police started investigation following similar reports of snatching in the same area. A special team of CID arrested Aminul from Narsingdi on Sunday.
Later, police arrested Sagor from Bagerhat and Yunus from Jamalpur. During primary interrogation, all of them confessed to killing Ramjan.    -UNB



