Three hijackers arrested over murder of garment worker  

Three members of an organised hijacking gang have been arrested from different parts of the country over the murder of a garment worker in Ashulia of Savar.

The arrestees are ringleader Md Aminul, 28, his associates Sagor Molla 28 and Md Yunus,35, according to a CID press release .

Garment worker Ramjan,19, was killed on October 1 after being stabbed by some hijackers.

Kulsum Begum, aunt of the victim, filed a case with Ashulia Police over the matter on the same night.

The Criminal Investigation Department of Police started investigation following similar reports of snatching in the same area. A special team of CID arrested Aminul from Narsingdi on Sunday.

Later, police arrested Sagor from Bagerhat and Yunus from Jamalpur. During primary interrogation, all of them confessed to killing Ramjan. -UNB