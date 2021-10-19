High-speed railway replacing Dhaka-Ctg expressway

The government has officially abandoned its decade-long plan to build an expressway along Dhaka-Chattogram corridor under public-private partnership - but not before shelling out Tk 100 crore on a feasibility study and a detailed design plan. Now high-speed railway (HSR) will replace Dhaka-Ctg expressway.



However, similar to prime minister's viewpoint, we are also in favour of building a high-speed railway instead. Spending of Tk 100 crore for the feasibility study and detailed design plan may ostensibly appear as a waste of money, but the feasibility study has surely saved us from wasting millions more.



The 224.64-kilometre-long rail route of Dhaka-Narayanganj-Cumilla-Feni-Chattogram route, expected to cost Tk 93,350.93 crore, has already been approved by the prime minister. In addition, Bangladesh Railway has completed the feasibility study and the detailed design for the country's first high-speed rail. It will bring down the journey time from the capital to the port city to between 55-73 minutes. The government for now will construct a service lane on the existing four-lane Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.



The point, however, now it's up to the government's authorities concerned to expedite whatever needed to realise the high-speed rail link stretching from the capital to the port city. Most importantly, the least we expect is corruption, delay and avoidable mounting cost to eat up the high-speed rail project.



From an economic perspective, High speed rail is not an economic development tool by itself, but it can activate economic development potential in numerous ways. For instance - HSR saves time and money, expand labour markets for employers, and also expand employment opportunities for labour force. In terms of energy efficiency, high-speed rail is eight times more energy efficient than airplanes and four times more efficient than automobile use.



In today's Bangladesh, economic importance of linking the port city with Cox's Bazar has been increasing due to government's plan to develop the greater division as a trade hub coupled with its status as a tourist destination. Moreover, a seaport and a power hub at Matarbari are being built there. Undeniably, once a HSR route links Dhaka with Chottogram it would give a boost to the country's trade activities with foreign countries.



In the end, there is a word critical about the longitude of the route and the speed of high-speed train. Local critics have said for a HSR route along only 227.0-kilometre corridor - an extraordinary spending of more than US$11 billion cannot be considered viable as the trains with high speeds of up to 300 kms per hour cannot even take its due speed within this shorter stretch.



We expect our policy makers and technical experts to take all issues into consideration before introducing HSR in the country.