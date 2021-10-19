Video
Letter To the Editor

Reforming existing e-commerce system is a must

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

Dear Sir
In the state of new normalcy induced by Covid-19, several unregistered e-commerce companies have sprung up. Subsequently, a great number of people have already been fallen into the trap of fraudulent business designed in the name of e-commerce to fill owners' pockets.

As consumer of e-commerce system, we have an intense emotion with huge excitement to purchase any products without considering further. On the other hand, self-deception, perhaps, is inherent in many of us. By the way, we tend to buy various e-commerce products irrespective of the true need or necessity. So, there is no chance to avoid our liability here as buyers. It is always desired that government authorities execute effective counter-fraud effort at the outset of any suspicious transaction rather than at the end when a number of people lose large amount of money. In the absence of proper oversight of commercial activities in the sector, especially in the absence of specific guidelines and integrated policies, the so-called e-commerce entities have resorted to premeditated plunder.

Therefore, it is necessary to ensure punishment to those who are the mainstay of such mass deceptions and fraudulent business activities. And it is the right time to take practical and effective steps to reshape the existing e-commerce sector by implementing a radical reformation drive.

Wares Ali Khan
Rangpur



