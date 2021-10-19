Sheikh Russel’s 58th birthday observed in districts



Narayanganj Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy placing a wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Russel at newly constructed Sheikh Russel Shishu Park in Deobhog of the city on Monday to mark the 58th birthday of the youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. photo: observer

Sheikh Russel, also the youngest brother of Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangbandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the capital.

On August 15 in 1975, Russel was brutally killed by assassins along with most of the family members including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Kishoreganj, Pirojpur, Bogura, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Laxmipur, Rangamati and Sirajganj.

KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

The district administration, District Unit of AL and its associate organizations placed wreaths on the temporary mural of Sheikh Russel on the local Muktijoddha Sangsad premises in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room in Kishoreganj Collectorate Office.

Lawmaker Dr Syeda Zakia Nur Lipi, from Kishoreganj-1 constituency, was present as chief guest while Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam presided over the meeting.

Superintend of Police (SP) Mashrukur Rahman Khaled BPM (Bar), Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, District AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate MA Afzol, Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Hoque, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, Gontotantree Party President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmic Dulon and Sadar Upazila AL President Advocate Ataur Rahman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes in a befitting manner.

The day began with placing wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Russel at District Shilpakala Academy in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, SP Mohammad Saidur Rahman, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Rebeka Khan, District Shilpakala Academy Secretary Ziaul Ahsan Gazi and Principal of Government Suhrawary College Sayed Ali Azam, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, screening documentary on Sheikh Russel's life, cake cutting ceremony and cultural programme were also organised marking the day.

BOGURA: In this connection, different programmes were organised in the district.

The day began with placing wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Russel on the DC office premises in the town in the morning.

Later, a cake has been cut there.

A discussion meeting was also held at the DC office.

Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque was present as chief guest while Additional DC (Education and ICT) Nilufa Yasmin presided over the meeting.

SP Sudip Kumar Chattopaddhay, ADC (Revenue) Ujjal Kumar Ghosh, ADC Masum Ali Beg, Zila Parishad Chairman Dr Moqbul Hossain, District AL President Mojibar Rahman Majnu and its GS Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

GOPALGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the district.

Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana and SP Ayesha Siddiqa, on behalf of the district administration and police administration, placed wreaths on the grave of Sheikh Russel at Tungipara in the district at around 8:30am.

District AL, Tungipara Upazila administration, Tungipara Municipality, Department of Public Works, Upazila AL, and different social, cultural and political organizations also paid floral tribute to Sheikh Russel at that time.

Later, a dua mahfil was held there seeking the eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members.

District AL GS Mahabub Ali Khan, Executive Engineer of Gopalganj Department of Public Works Amit Dev, Gopalganj Municipality Mayor Kazi Liakat Ali Leku, Tungipara Upazila AL President Sheikh Abul Bashar Khayer, its GS Md Babul Sheikh, Upazila Nirbahi Officer AKM Hedayetul Islam, Upazila Parishad Chairman Solaiman Biswas and Tungipara Municipality Mayor Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, among others, were also present at the programme.

Sheikh Russel Shishu Niketon also arranged different programmes in the district on this occasion.

Wreath was placed on the portrait of Sheikh Russel at Sheikh Russel Shishu Park.

Later, children cut a cake there.

A discussion meeting was also organised at Tungipara Upazila AL office with Upazila AL President Sheikh Abul Bashar Khayer in the chair.

Besides, District Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Department of Public Works, Department of Roads and Highways, and different government and non-government offices and educational institutions arranged different programmes in this connection.

The day was also observed in Kotalipara, Kashiani and Muksudpur upazilas with much enthusiasm.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, the district administration organised different programmes.

The day began with placing wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Russel on Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Field in the town at around 9am.

Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam, SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman and District AL GS Zakir Hossain, among others, paid floral tribute to the youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at that time.

Different political, social and cultural organizations also paid tribute to Sheikh Russel there.

Later, releasing balloons, cake cutting and a children gathering were organised on the DC office premises.

A discussion meeting was also held at the DC office.

Besides, District Shilpakala Academy arranged a recitation and art competition for child on this occasion.

LAXMIPUR: In this connection, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Sheikh Russel on the District Collectorate Office premises in the town at around 7am.

Laxmipur DC Anwar Hossain Akanda, ADC (General) Nure Alam, ADC (Education and ICT) Meher Nigar, Additional SP Polash Chandra Nath, District AL President Golam Faruq Pinku, Laxmipur Municipality Unit GS of AL Advocate Jahir Uddin Babar, and Deputy Director (DD) of District Department of Health and Family Planning Dr Ashfaqur Rahman Mamun, among others, also paid tribute to Sheikh Russel there.

Besides, different programmes were arranged in the district to mark the day.

RANGAMAI: On this occasion, the district administration organised different programmes in the town.

The day began with placing wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Russel on the DC office premises in the town in the morning.

Lawmaker Dipankar Talukdar, Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, SP Mir Moddaccher Hossain and ADC Md Mamun, among others, placed wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Russel there.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office.

DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, SP Mir Moddaccher Hossain, ADC Md Mamun, and different government and non-government officials and heads of various educational institutions were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board arranged a boat race in the afternoon marking the 58th birthday of Sheikh Russel.

Dipankar Talukdar, MP, attended the programme as chief guest while Chairman of Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Nikhil Kumar Chakma as guest of honour.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

The programmes include placing wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Russel on the DC office premises, realising balloons, cutting cake and holding discussion meeting.

A discussion meeting was held at Shaheed Shamsuddin Conference Room in the DC office.

Sirajganj DC Dr Fruq Ahmed presided over the meeting.

ADC (General) Mohammad Monir Hossain, SP Hasibul Alam, BPM, ADC (Education and ICT) Sharmin Sultana, District AL Acting President Advocate KM Hossain Ali Hasan, its Acting GS Abdus Samad Talukder and Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta, among others, also spoke at the meeting. 