Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 3:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

200 farmers get agri-loan in Gaibandha

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Oct 18: As many as 200 small and marginal farmers who are the members of the Samity formed by a local reputed organization- Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) got agri-loan from the organization on Sunday.
The objective of the loan distribution is to help the farmers produce agri-crops and conduct agri-business so that they could earn their livelihood smoothly.
The loan was disbursed to the selected farmers in cooperation with Premier Bank Ltd.
In the morning, a function on cheque distribution organized by GUK was also held on the premises of Kobi Sufia Kamal Anandalok School under Sadar Upazila in the district.
Managing Director (MD) and also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank M. Reazul Karim formally handed over the cheques of loan to the beneficiary farmers as chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, MD and CEO Md. Reazul Karim, in his speech, urged the farmers to utilise the loan money properly to be self-reliant economically.
Each of the farmers received loan of taka ranging from one lakh to 6 lakh.
Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Saiful Islam Khan, Senior Executive Vice-President of Premier Bank Limited and SME and agri-loan divisional head Md. Imtiaz Uddin, manager of Rangpur branch, and First Vice-President Md. Rezaul Karim, Executive Chief of GUK Md. Abdus Salam and Director of GUK Abu Sayem Jannatun Nur Rishat were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sheikh Russel’s 58th birthday observed in districts
200 farmers get agri-loan in Gaibandha
Construction worker dies falling from roof
3 die from snakebite in two districts
Five killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Housewife found dead at Bauphal
Dholai River erosion intensifies for unplanned sand lifting
Call to stop poaching birds in Natore


Latest News
Jubo League leader gunned down in Cox’s Bazar
Case petition against DNCC mayor Atiqul rejected
Kushtia journo held under DSA for defamatory post against PM
9 new HC judges take oath
AL starts harmony rally against communal violence
Freeze wealth of Tasneem-Sami: Court
BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen
Protection of Hindus must be ensured: Amnesty to Bangladesh
Two die at MMCH COVID unit
Real Madrid star Benzema goes on trial in sextape case
Most Read News
Remembering Ila Mitra
Sheikh Russel Day today
One killed, 2 injured in Ctg blast
ICT resumes judicial function
25 die in Kerala landslides, floods
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths
Week-long Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit from Oct 26
Coalition 'kills 160' Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies
Power Cell opt for market analysis of int’l fuel price
DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft