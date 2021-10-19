200 farmers get agri-loan in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Oct 18: As many as 200 small and marginal farmers who are the members of the Samity formed by a local reputed organization- Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) got agri-loan from the organization on Sunday.

The objective of the loan distribution is to help the farmers produce agri-crops and conduct agri-business so that they could earn their livelihood smoothly.

The loan was disbursed to the selected farmers in cooperation with Premier Bank Ltd.

In the morning, a function on cheque distribution organized by GUK was also held on the premises of Kobi Sufia Kamal Anandalok School under Sadar Upazila in the district.

Managing Director (MD) and also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank M. Reazul Karim formally handed over the cheques of loan to the beneficiary farmers as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, MD and CEO Md. Reazul Karim, in his speech, urged the farmers to utilise the loan money properly to be self-reliant economically.

Each of the farmers received loan of taka ranging from one lakh to 6 lakh.

Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Saiful Islam Khan, Senior Executive Vice-President of Premier Bank Limited and SME and agri-loan divisional head Md. Imtiaz Uddin, manager of Rangpur branch, and First Vice-President Md. Rezaul Karim, Executive Chief of GUK Md. Abdus Salam and Director of GUK Abu Sayem Jannatun Nur Rishat were present on the occasion.







