Construction worker dies falling from roof

PAIKGACHA, KHULNA, Oct 18: A construction worker has died after falling from the roof of a building in Paikgacha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was Saiful Islam Sabuj, 32, son of Shahjahan Sardar of Saral Village in Ward No. 5 under Paikgacha Municipality.

According to police, Sabuj was working on the water pipe of the house of a freedom fighter in the municipality at around 9am. At that time, he suddenly fell down from the two-storey building after the cornice broke down, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Paikgacha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Paikgachha Police Station Ziaur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police visited the scene.











