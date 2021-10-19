Video
Construction worker dies falling from roof

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Our Correspondent

PAIKGACHA, KHULNA, Oct 18: A construction worker has died after falling from the roof of a building in Paikgacha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was Saiful Islam Sabuj, 32, son of Shahjahan Sardar of Saral Village in Ward No. 5 under Paikgacha Municipality.
According to police, Sabuj was working on the water pipe of the house of a freedom fighter in the municipality at around 9am. At that time, he suddenly fell down from the two-storey building after the cornice broke down, which left him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Paikgacha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Paikgachha Police Station Ziaur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police visited the scene.


