Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 3:20 PM
Home Countryside

3 die from snakebite in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Our Correspondents

Three people including a housewife and a minor child died from snakebite in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Natore, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: Two people including a woman have died from snakebite in separate incidents in Bagha Upazila of the district in three days.
A fisherman, who was injured from snakebite in Bagha Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Sunday night.
Deceased Sobhan Sheikh, 35, son of Toulif Sheikh, was a resident of Dadpur Char area under Chakrazapur Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said a Russel Vyper snake bit Sobhan while he was catching fish in Kalidashkhali Bridge area of the upazila on Thursday night.
Hearing his cry, locals rescued him and rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to RMCH for better treatment.
Later, Sobhan died at RMCH on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.
Chakrajapur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Azizul Azam confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a housewife died from snakebite in Bagha Upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Rina Begum, 45, wife of Helal Uddin, a resident of Harina Pashchimpara Village under Bausha Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said a venomous snake bit her in the house at around 2am, leaving the woman critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members took her to Bagha Upazila Health Complex.
Later, she died there at around 4am while undergoing treatment.
Bausha UP Chairman Shafiqur Rahman Shafiq confirmed the incident.
NATORE: A minor child died from snakebite in Singra Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Humyara, 4, daughter of Sydur Rahman, a resident of Kowatikari Village in the upazila.
Dahia UP Chairman Md Abul Kalam said a venomous snake bit her while she was returning home from outside in the evening, which left the child critically injured.
She was immediately taken to Singra Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, the UP chairman added.


