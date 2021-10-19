Five killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Five people including two women have been killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Bogura and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: Three people including a woman and her son were killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in Kamarkhand and Ullapara upazilas of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Monwara Begum, 45, a resident of Masimpur Mahalla under Sirajganj Municipality, her son Nayon Hossain, 22, and Anwarul Islam, 46.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Majid said a speeding truck hit a battery-run auto-van in Nalka Bridge area of Kamarkhand Upazila at night, leaving the woman and her son dead on the spot, and her daughter Israt Jahan injured.

Meanwhile, Hatikumrul Highway PS SI Md Abdullahil Baki said a bus rammed into a tractor in Khalkula Bazar area on the Hatikumrul-Banpara Highway in Ullapara Upazila, leaving the tractor driver Anwarul dead on the spot and seven others injured.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, the SI added.

BOGURA: A teacher was killed in road accident in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Mozam Mia, 62, a resident of Mozam Khamarkandi Union in the upazila. He was a former headmaster of Vosta Government Primary School in the area.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus hit Mozam Mia in front of Sherpur Upazila Parishad Gate on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway at around 3:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after ending all the legal process.

Sherpur Highway Police Camp In-Charge AKM Baniul Anam confirmed the incident.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A woman was killed in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Safia, 55, daughter of late Sekandar Ali, a resident of Satberg Sadagar Para Village under Budhanti Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Sylhet-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Unique Paribahan' hit Safia in Birpasha area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 1:15pm while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Islampur Police Outpost In-Charge Rabiul Islam confirmed the incident.



