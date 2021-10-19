Housewife found dead at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Oct 18: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Lucky Akhter, 20, wife of Mehedi Hasan Toha. She along with her husband and one-and-a-half-year old child lived in a rented house in Ward No. 7 under Bauphal Municipality.

Police and local sources said Lucky Akhter, daughter of Liton Pada of Ward No. 5 under Sadar Union, got married with Mehedi Hasan Toha about three years back.

The couple often locked into altercations over various issues since their marriage.

Lucky lodged a case against her husband with Patuakhali Senior Judicial Magistrate Court recently.

However, neighbours spotted the body of Lucky hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in the house on Sunday evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Bauphal Police Station Al Mamun confirmed the incident.






