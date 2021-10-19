Dholai River erosion intensifies for unplanned sand lifting



A view of erosion by the Dholai River at Rahimpur in Kamalganj Upazila. photo: observer

A recent visit found many families living near banks of the river point at Rahimpur Union.

It was seen sand lifting by 5-7 dredger machines from eastern and western parts of the river. Taking lease of part-1 in the east of steel bridge of Mirtinga road and part-2 in the west, the sand lifting was going on.

With the sand lifting the river banks are getting eroded gradually. In several points houses are set to be eroded. Also high-volume sound of dredgers is vitiating local people. Environment, ecology and life are experiencing serious pollution threat.

On condition of anonymity, some locals alleged, lease-holders are not abiding by rules and regulations of Balumahal and soil management law. According to the law, if there are bridge, culvert and other public and private installations, then sand lifting shall be at least 1 kilometre (KM) away.

If any river bank is eroded due to sand lifting and marketing, it shall also be managed by the authority.

But in our area, sand lifting is taking place within 1km area, they added.

Victim Aminul Islam Himel of Dharmapur Village said, "We, the river-bank living people, cannot sleep due to high sound of dredger machines. "Every year whenever erosion starts in the rainy season, we are given promise about preventive dam. But over the rainy season, effective step is not taken," he added.

Already three rooms of a house have been embedded by the river. But authority is taking no measure.

Kamalganj Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Sumaiya Aktar said necessary measures will be taken through mobile court in this regard.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ashekul Haq said, sanding lifting must be according to the law. Necessary measures will be taken about unplanned sand lifting at Rahimpur, he added.

Sub-Assistant Engineer of the WDB (Water Development Board)-Moulvibazar Sajib Pal said, the unplanned sand lifting is the main reason for breaching banks of the Dholai River.

If upazila administration does not stop sand lifting it is not possible to prevent erosion, he further said.

Besides, he added, due to fund shortage, river bank dyke cannot be built. After informing the matter to the authority, a demand will be made, he maintained.





