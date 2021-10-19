Video
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021
Federer drops out of top 10 as Norrie climbs rankings

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

PARIS, OCT 18: Roger Federer dropped out of the top 10 in the ATP rankings on Monday for the first time in almost five years, as newly-crowned Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie jumped 11 spots.
Federer, 40, has not played due to a right
knee injury since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals to Hubert Hurkacz in July.
Poland's Hurkacz climbed two places to 10th after making the Indian Wells last eight last week, knocking Federer down to 11th.
It is the first time the 20-time Grand Slam champion has been ranked outside the top 10 since January 2017, when he went on to win the Australian Open following a knee injury.
Norrie, who beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili on Sunday to become the first Briton to win the prestigious Indian Wells title, breaks into the top 20 at world number 15.    -AFP


