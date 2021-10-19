Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 3:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Spain's Badosa beats Azarenka to capture Indian Wells title

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

Paula Badosa of Spain poses poses for photographers after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the final of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden October 17, 2021 in Indian Wells, California. photo: AFP

Paula Badosa of Spain poses poses for photographers after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the final of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden October 17, 2021 in Indian Wells, California. photo: AFP

INDIAN WELLS, OCT 18: Paula Badosa demonstrated her mental toughness to become the WTA Indian Wells champion in her desert debut on Sunday with a hard-fought, three-set victory over two-time champion Victoria Azarenka.
The Spaniard, who had not lost a set since her first match of the tournament, needed three hours and four minutes to out-muscle Azarenka 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-6 (7/2).
"Every morning I wake up and my dream is to win a tournament like this," Badosa said. "I have to keep working hard and always believe. The key is to enjoy the journey."
Badosa won her only previous WTA final earlier this season in Belgrade but she did it via a retirement over Ana Konjuh.
This one was sweeter because Badosa got to close out the championship point on the court, hammering a forehand winner to the open side that Azarenka could only watch sail in.
Badosa celebrated the biggest win of her career by falling face first to the court, both hands covering her face while the crowd cheered.
"This is a dream come true," said Badosa during the post-match festivities on the court.
She then turned to Azarenka, saying "I remember when I was 14 or 15 years old seeing you win Grand Slams and hoping one day I can play like that."
Two-time Australian Open winner Azarenka was trying to become the first three-time WTA winner in Indian Wells.
She battled back several times on Sunday, digging in after dropping the first set in a tightly-contested tiebreaker. But the 32-year-old Belarussian fell behind early in the final set tiebreaker and couldn't recover.
Badosa got the first break of the match in the seventh game of the opening set but Azarenka immediately broke back to level at 4-4.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ansu inspires Barca to victory over Valencia at the start of crunch week
Federer drops out of top 10 as Norrie climbs rankings
No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again
Britain's Norrie beats Basilashvili to claim Indian Wells title
Spain's Badosa beats Azarenka to capture Indian Wells title
Benzema goes on trial in sextape case
Sri Lanka's first Test skipper dies at 68
Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur propose Dinesh Lad's name for Dronacharya Award


Latest News
Jubo League leader gunned down in Cox’s Bazar
Case petition against DNCC mayor Atiqul rejected
Kushtia journo held under DSA for defamatory post against PM
9 new HC judges take oath
AL starts harmony rally against communal violence
Freeze wealth of Tasneem-Sami: Court
BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen
Protection of Hindus must be ensured: Amnesty to Bangladesh
Two die at MMCH COVID unit
Real Madrid star Benzema goes on trial in sextape case
Most Read News
Remembering Ila Mitra
Sheikh Russel Day today
One killed, 2 injured in Ctg blast
ICT resumes judicial function
25 die in Kerala landslides, floods
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths
Week-long Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit from Oct 26
Coalition 'kills 160' Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies
Power Cell opt for market analysis of int’l fuel price
DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft