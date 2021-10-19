Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 3:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Benzema goes on trial in sextape case

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

VERSAILLES, OCT 18: Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema goes on trial in France on Wednesday accused of complicity in the attempted blackmail of former international teammate Mathieu Valbuena in a case known as the "sextape affair".
Benzema, 33, stands accused of helping a group of alleged blackmailers to approach Valbuena in an attempt to extort money. Four other men are also on trial.
The case cost both Benzema and 37-year-old Valbuena their place in the French national team, although Benzema was restored to the lineup for this year's European championship.
The case centres on the role that Benzema is suspected of playing in the murky affair six years ago, which started when Valbuena handed his smartphone to Axel Angot, a man connected to footballing circles in the southern port city of Marseille, with the request to transfer its contents to a new device.
Angot, now on trial for breach of trust, came across sexually explicit footage on the phone involving Valbuena.
Prosecutors says he then explored ways -- together with a friend, Mustapha Zouaoui -- to approach Valbuena and threaten publication of the footage unless he paid them.
Valbuena received several calls in June 2015 threatening exposure of the footage, which he reported to police.
The blackmailers then went to former French international Djibril Cisse, who refused to act as their messenger, instead warning Valbuena of what was brewing.
Cisse, who played for Premier League club Liverpool during his career, was initially charged in the case, but later cleared.
What followed is an imbroglio involving several shadowy middlemen, one of whom turned out to be an undercover agent called "Luka" placed by police who were trying to get proof before taking action against the protagonists.
Eventually the presumed blackmailers went to one of Benzema's old friends, Karim Zenati, who prosecutors say enlisted Benzema's help to reach Valbuena.
On Oct 6, 2015, Benzema went to see Valbuena in his room at the French national team's training centre at Clairefontaine, west of Paris.
He told his teammate that he could introduce him to a "trustworthy person" to help him "manage" the possible publication of a compromising video.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ansu inspires Barca to victory over Valencia at the start of crunch week
Federer drops out of top 10 as Norrie climbs rankings
No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again
Britain's Norrie beats Basilashvili to claim Indian Wells title
Spain's Badosa beats Azarenka to capture Indian Wells title
Benzema goes on trial in sextape case
Sri Lanka's first Test skipper dies at 68
Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur propose Dinesh Lad's name for Dronacharya Award


Latest News
Jubo League leader gunned down in Cox’s Bazar
Case petition against DNCC mayor Atiqul rejected
Kushtia journo held under DSA for defamatory post against PM
9 new HC judges take oath
AL starts harmony rally against communal violence
Freeze wealth of Tasneem-Sami: Court
BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen
Protection of Hindus must be ensured: Amnesty to Bangladesh
Two die at MMCH COVID unit
Real Madrid star Benzema goes on trial in sextape case
Most Read News
Remembering Ila Mitra
Sheikh Russel Day today
One killed, 2 injured in Ctg blast
ICT resumes judicial function
25 die in Kerala landslides, floods
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths
Week-long Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit from Oct 26
Coalition 'kills 160' Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies
Power Cell opt for market analysis of int’l fuel price
DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft