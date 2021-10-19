Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 3:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka's first Test skipper dies at 68

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

COLOMBO, OCT 18: Sri Lanka's first Test captain, who was hit with a 25-year ban for leading a rebel cricket team to South Africa in breach of an international boycott, died Monday, his colleagues said.
Bandula Warnapura, 68, died of a heart attack after undergoing a leg amputation for complications arising from diabetes, people close to him told AFP.
Warnapura captained Sri Lanka's first Test match in 1982, scoring 38 runs against England. But his international career came to a crashing halt after four Tests, when he led a team of local players to South Africa in 1982, defying a government ban against any sporting contact with the then apartheid regime.
He and other players were banned for 25 years but it was lifted in 1990, allowing Warnapura to take an active role in coaching.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ansu inspires Barca to victory over Valencia at the start of crunch week
Federer drops out of top 10 as Norrie climbs rankings
No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again
Britain's Norrie beats Basilashvili to claim Indian Wells title
Spain's Badosa beats Azarenka to capture Indian Wells title
Benzema goes on trial in sextape case
Sri Lanka's first Test skipper dies at 68
Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur propose Dinesh Lad's name for Dronacharya Award


Latest News
Jubo League leader gunned down in Cox’s Bazar
Case petition against DNCC mayor Atiqul rejected
Kushtia journo held under DSA for defamatory post against PM
9 new HC judges take oath
AL starts harmony rally against communal violence
Freeze wealth of Tasneem-Sami: Court
BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen
Protection of Hindus must be ensured: Amnesty to Bangladesh
Two die at MMCH COVID unit
Real Madrid star Benzema goes on trial in sextape case
Most Read News
Remembering Ila Mitra
Sheikh Russel Day today
One killed, 2 injured in Ctg blast
ICT resumes judicial function
25 die in Kerala landslides, floods
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths
Week-long Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit from Oct 26
Coalition 'kills 160' Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies
Power Cell opt for market analysis of int’l fuel price
DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft