Top hockey event rolling today after three years

After three years of gap, the top event of local hockey The Premier Division Hockey League is rolling today (Tuesday) at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium with three matches.

Club Cup champion Mariners will face Bangladesh Police at 2:00 pm in the first match while defending champion Mohammedan will face Dilkusha Sporting Club at 4:00 pm and Abahani will engage with Azad Sporting Club at 6:00 pm.

The last Premier Division Hockey was played in 2018 and the final, between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Dhaka Mariner Young's Club, of that season, finished result less over a dispute regarding an umpire-decision. The officials of Mariners damaged the VIP box while showing reaction that time. The result of the match was declared nearly six months later.

The top clubs have always tried to pile pressure on the federations and umpires and disrespected decisions made by the umpires. If something is not as per their wishes, they tend to abandon leagues in groups. These have become a common trend of the top hockey clubs.

The Club Cup Hockey which was finished a few days back was not different. Mohammedan Sporting Club abandoned the semi-final match and the event protesting umpire decisions.

However, the top event of local hockey is rolling with the participation of 12 clubs. The event will be played in two rounds. The top five of the first round will play the second round called the Super Five round.

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) is employing foreign umpires for the event. One Sri Lanka umpire has reached Dhaka already while an Indian umpire is expected to come today.

