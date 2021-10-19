Bangladesh U-19 team suffers 2nd defeat against Sri Lanka

Touring Bangladesh's Under-19 team suffered the second consecutive defeat in the five-match Youth ODI series losing to their Sri Lankan counterpart by narrow one run in the 2nd match at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in in the Island nation on Monday.

Bangladesh, which made a frustrating start in Lankan tour losing the first match by 42 runs, will play the Island nation in the remaining matches on Oct 20, 23 and 25 at the same venue.

Winning the toss, the Sri Lankan Under-19 side batted first and scored moderate 228 runs for 8 in stipulated 50 overs, featuring two half centuries by opener Sadeesh Jayawardena and Pawan Pathiraja.

After the departure of opener Jeewaka Shashen (3) for 11 runs in three overs, another opener Sadeesh Jayawardena pairing with one down Shevon Daniel contributed 66 runs in the 2nd wicket stand.

Sadeesh Jayawardena scored the team highest 58 runs off 94 deliveries featuring four fours, number four Pawan Pathiraja contributed 51 runs off 68 balls, hitting four boundaries while Shevon Daniel made 34 runs in 58 balls with two fours and one six.

Ripon Mondal grabbed three wickets for 49 runs while Ashukur Rahman bagged two for 54 runs.

In reply, Bangladesh youth team were dismissed for 227 in 49.3 overs, despite they needs only two runs in the three balls with one wicket in hand. But, the successful bowler of Bangladesh and tail-ender batter Ripon Mondal fell victim to run-out by Pathiraja in 49.3 overs to concede the 2nd defeat in a row.

Replying to Lankan's moderate total, Bangladesh made a good start scoring 57 runs in the first wicket stand in 10.4 overs.

Opener Mahfujul Islam hammered the match highest 75 runs off 96 deliveries featuring eight fours and one six, another opener Ifftikher Hossain scored 31-ball

36 runs hitting five fours and six and captain SM Meherob made 47-ball 33 runs with two boundaries and one over boundary.

Matheesha Pathirana claimed three wickets for 26 runs, Dunith Wellalage also took three wickets for 30 runs while Treveen Mathew snatched two wickets for 47 runs. -UNB







