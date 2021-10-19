Ireland thrash Netherlands



Ireland's Curtis Campher (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Netherland's Roelof van der Merwe (not pictured) during the ICC men�s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Netherlands at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2021. photo: AFP

Campher took a hat-trick and then struck again to return figures of 4-26 as Netherlands were dismissed for 106 in the Group A opener in Abu Dhabi.

In reply, Ireland lost two early wickets but veteran opener Paul Stirling, who made an unbeaten 30, and

Gareth Delany, who scored 44, put on 59 runs for the third wicket to ease into their chase.

Ireland achieved their target with 4.5 overs to spare as Campher hit the winning runs for his team's first win over the Netherlands in a World Cup.

"(We wanted) just to attack the stumps as much as possible and, obviously, with Curtis' four-wicket over he did exactly that," skipper Andy Balbirnie said after the win.

"We've had a slow but good build-up, I think we're peaking at the right time."

Campher became only the third bowler in T20 International history to claim four wickets in four balls after Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka in 2019.

Campher sent back Colin Ackermann (11), Ryan ten Doeschate (0) and Scott Edwards (0) for a hat-trick and then bowled Roelof van der Merwe (0) in a sensational over.

The Johannesburg-born Campher is also just the second player with a hat-trick in the men's T20 World Cup after Australia fast bowler Brett Lee, who achieved the feat against Bangladesh in the inaugural edition in 2007.

Campher, 22, had a T20 best of 3-19 from his previous four matches since making his debut in August against Zimbabwe in Dublin. -AFP







