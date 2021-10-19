Bangladesh to take on Oman in crucial clash Tuesday



Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Scotland's Calum MacLeod (not pictured) during the ICC men�s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Scotland at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on October 17, 2021. photo: AFP

The match is scheduled to start at 8pm Bangladesh time.

In their first match, Bangladesh suffered a six-run defeat to Scotland. It came as a shockwave to the Tigers.

After the first match, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad blamed the batters who failed to score runs when it was needed most to chase down a moderate target of 141.

Bangladesh only had scored 29 for two wickets in the power play which later proved to be the main reason behind Bangladesh's defeat.

The Tigers might bring some changes in the playing XI in the next match as the captain has hinted in the post-match press conference on Sunday.

Mohammad Naim, who had been playing well as an opener, was dropped in the first match. He might be included in the playing XI in the second match replacing either Liton Das or Soumya Sarkar.

Bangladesh might bring some more changes giving a chance to Nasum Ahmed or Shamim Hossain replacing Afif Hossain.

Oman have won their first match against Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the World Cup opener.

Bangladesh's path to the Super 12s became complex for their defeat to Scotland.

Bangladesh now have to win against Oman to keep the way to the Super 12s open. If the Tigers lose against Oman, and if Scotland beat Papua New Guinea, Bangladesh will be eliminated from Round 1.

If Bangladesh beat Oman and Papua New Guinea in their last two matches of Round 1, and Oman and Scotland beat Papua New Guinea, in that case Bangladesh will have to depend on their run rate as the points

of the three teams will be the same. -UNB









