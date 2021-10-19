Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 3:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh to take on Oman in crucial clash Tuesday

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259

Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Scotland's Calum MacLeod (not pictured) during the ICC men�s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Scotland at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on October 17, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Scotland's Calum MacLeod (not pictured) during the ICC men�s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Scotland at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on October 17, 2021. photo: AFP

After a shock defeat in their T20 World Cup opener, Bangladesh are now gearing up for a crucial clash against Oman which will take place on Tuesday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.
The match is scheduled to start at 8pm Bangladesh time.
In their first match, Bangladesh suffered a six-run defeat to Scotland. It came as a shockwave to the Tigers.
After the first match, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad blamed the batters who failed to score runs when it was needed most to chase down a moderate target of 141.
Bangladesh only had scored 29 for two wickets in the power play which later proved to be the main reason behind Bangladesh's defeat.
The Tigers might bring some changes in the playing XI in the next match as the captain has hinted in the post-match press conference on Sunday.
Mohammad Naim, who had been playing well as an opener, was dropped in the first match. He might be included in the playing XI in the second match replacing either Liton Das or Soumya Sarkar.
Bangladesh might bring some more changes giving a chance to Nasum Ahmed or Shamim Hossain replacing Afif Hossain.
Oman have won their first match against Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the World Cup opener.
Bangladesh's path to the Super 12s became complex for their defeat to Scotland.
Bangladesh now have to win against Oman to keep the way to the Super 12s open. If the Tigers lose against Oman, and if Scotland beat Papua New Guinea, Bangladesh will be eliminated from Round 1.
If Bangladesh beat Oman and Papua New Guinea in their last two matches of Round 1, and Oman and Scotland beat Papua New Guinea, in that case Bangladesh will have to depend on their run rate as the points
of the three teams will be the same.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ansu inspires Barca to victory over Valencia at the start of crunch week
Federer drops out of top 10 as Norrie climbs rankings
No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again
Britain's Norrie beats Basilashvili to claim Indian Wells title
Spain's Badosa beats Azarenka to capture Indian Wells title
Benzema goes on trial in sextape case
Sri Lanka's first Test skipper dies at 68
Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur propose Dinesh Lad's name for Dronacharya Award


Latest News
Jubo League leader gunned down in Cox’s Bazar
Case petition against DNCC mayor Atiqul rejected
Kushtia journo held under DSA for defamatory post against PM
9 new HC judges take oath
AL starts harmony rally against communal violence
Freeze wealth of Tasneem-Sami: Court
BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen
Protection of Hindus must be ensured: Amnesty to Bangladesh
Two die at MMCH COVID unit
Real Madrid star Benzema goes on trial in sextape case
Most Read News
Remembering Ila Mitra
Sheikh Russel Day today
One killed, 2 injured in Ctg blast
ICT resumes judicial function
25 die in Kerala landslides, floods
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths
Week-long Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit from Oct 26
Coalition 'kills 160' Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies
Power Cell opt for market analysis of int’l fuel price
DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft