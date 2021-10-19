Covid kills 10 more, positivity rate 1.80pc

The country witnessed 10 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands 27,778. Some 339 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,565,827.

Besides, 509 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.61 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,528,371, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.80 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.48 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 829 labs across the country tested 18,812 samples.

Among the deaths, three each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, two in Khulna, and one each died in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

Among the 10 deceased, four were men and six women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,793 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,985 were women.

Around 38.47 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 19.16 million have received both the doses too, according to DGHS.

