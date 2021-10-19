Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 3:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Covid kills 10 more, positivity rate 1.80pc

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 10 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands 27,778. Some 339 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,565,827.   
Besides, 509 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.61 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,528,371, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.80 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.48 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 829 labs across the country tested 18,812 samples.
Among the deaths, three each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, two in Khulna, and one each died in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.
Among the 10 deceased, four were men and six women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,793 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,985 were women.
Around 38.47 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 19.16 million have received both the doses too, according to DGHS.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid kills 10 more, positivity rate 1.80pc
DU students give 24-hour ultimatum for compensation
Gen Shafiuddin off to S Korea on 5-day official visit
AL blaming BNP for Cumilla incident to cover up its failure, says Rizvi
AL placing wreath at the grave of Shaheed Sheikh Russel at Banani graveyard
BNP stiring up communal riots across country: Quader
Int’l webinar praises PM for tackling C-19, supporting Rohingyas
Ensuring health insurance will be a landmark in health sector: Minister


Latest News
Jubo League leader gunned down in Cox’s Bazar
Case petition against DNCC mayor Atiqul rejected
Kushtia journo held under DSA for defamatory post against PM
9 new HC judges take oath
AL starts harmony rally against communal violence
Freeze wealth of Tasneem-Sami: Court
BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen
Protection of Hindus must be ensured: Amnesty to Bangladesh
Two die at MMCH COVID unit
Real Madrid star Benzema goes on trial in sextape case
Most Read News
Remembering Ila Mitra
Sheikh Russel Day today
One killed, 2 injured in Ctg blast
ICT resumes judicial function
25 die in Kerala landslides, floods
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths
Week-long Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit from Oct 26
Coalition 'kills 160' Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies
Power Cell opt for market analysis of int’l fuel price
DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft